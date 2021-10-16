Bearcats beat Pioneer Valley Panthers 15-6 at homecoming game

Bearcats improve to 5-2, 2-0 in conference

– The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Pioneer Valley Panthers 15-6 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. A good Homecoming crowd saw the Bearcats fall behind early. They trailed 6-0 at halftime. But in the second half, it was all Bearcats.

With the victory, the Bearcats improve to 5-2, 2-0 in their conference. They are in first place in the Mountain League. Just two games remain in the regular season. The Bearcats play Righetti at home next Friday. They wrap up the season at Arroyo Grande.

