Bearcats baseball beats St. Joseph 13-2 

bearcats sports–Wednesday afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats beat St. Joseph 13-2 at Paso Robles High School. The Bearcats scored eight runs in the 4th inning to put the game away.

Under Head Coach Jonathon Thornhill, the Bearcats improve to 4-0 in the Mountain Conference. They’re 10-2 overall.

On Wednesday the Atascadero Greyhounds baseball team scored three runs in the second inning to jump out to a 3-1 lead, but the San Luis Obispo Tigers came back to win 5-4.

Bearcats beat St. Joseph 13-2The Greyhounds fall to 0-13 overall. The Tigers improve to 5-7.

Those teams meet again Saturday for a double-header in San Luis Obispo.

The first game is at 11 a.m. The second at 2 p.m. at the Tigers baseball field next to San Luis Coastal Administration Building, up the hill from the high school.

