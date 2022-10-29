Bearcats beat the Arroyo Grande Eagles

Game was last in the regular season for each team

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat football team dominated the Arroyo Grande Eagles in the final regular season game for each team. The crowd at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles Friday night saw the Bearcats honor their seniors before the game. Each team scored in the first quarter.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, the Bearcats’ Tyler Luna scored on a 30-yard run to give the Bearcats the 14-7 lead. The Bearcats scored late in the 3rd quarter to take a 21-7 lead. In the 4th quarter, the Bearcats outscored the Eagles 14-7 to seal the victory, 35-14.

The Bearcats improved to 5-2 in Mountain League to finish third behind St. Joseph with a record of 6-0 (9-1). Mission Prep finished second at 6-1, (7-3). The Lompoc Braves went 4-3 in conference, but 7-3 overall. Arroyo Grande finished 5th in the Mountain League with a record of 3-4, 4-6 overall.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 21-20 in Santa Maria. Pioneer Valley jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Greyhounds came back to tie on a rushing touchdown by Trey Cooks. The Panthers scored again near the end of the first quarter to make it 14-7. Neither team scored in the second quarter, so the score remained 14-7 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Panthers scored on a pass reception to go up 21-7. Late in the 3rd quarter, Kane Cooks ran for a touchdown to bring the Greyhounds within one touchdown at 21-14. With six minutes left in the game, Kane Cooks scored another rushing touchdown, but the point after was missed. That was the final score- Pioneer Valley over Atascadero 21-20. The Greyhounds finish in a first-place tie with San Luis Obispo.

The Templeton Eagles lost at San Luis Obispo 35-28, Friday night. The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the Tigers came back to tie the score at half-time, 14-14.

In the second half, the Tigers scored twice to take a 28-14 lead but the Eagles kept the game interesting, Twice Templeton pulled within one touchdown, but they could not stop the Tigers’ running game.

The Tigers’ Luca Cuccaro carried the ball 25 times for 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns. When he was not rushing, Sophomore QB Jace Gomes kept the ball and ran himself.

For the Eagles, Senior Dylan Kriling had 14 carries for 119 yards and a 30-yard rushing touchdown. Senior Landen Miller had 15 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Junior QB Anthony Chavez also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Junior River Waltmire.

In the Ocean League, the Atascadero Greyhounds finished conference play tied for first with a record of 6-1, 6-4 overall. The San Luis Obispo Tigers are also 6-1, but their overall record is 9-2. The Greyhounds beat the Tigers in their head-to-head match-up, 28-24. Templeton is tied for second with Pioneer Valley and Morro Bay. All three times have 3-3 conference records. Templeton is 6-4 overall. The Panthers and Pirates are each 4-6 overall.

The CIF- Central Section playoff berths will be announced late Saturday afternoon.

