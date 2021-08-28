Bearcats beat the Independence Hawks of Bakersfield 14-6

North County football update

–The Paso Robles Bearcats scored two touchdowns in the 4th quarter to beat the Independence Hawks of Bakersfield 14-6 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats improve to 1-1 for the season. They host highly-regarded Buchanan of Clovis next Friday.

The Templeton Eagles (in white and green below) congratulated the Coalinga Horned Toads following the Toads 27-6 victory Friday night in Coalinga. The older, more experienced Horned Toads, led by three-year starting quarterback Jett Garcia capitalized on Eagles turnovers and youthful mistakes to get their second win.

Eight sophomores, including Kohen Sizemore and Johnny Peschong, saw extensive playing time for Templeton. Sizemore prevented Garcia from scrambling for a first down with an impressive solo tackle in the open field. Junior Quarterback Noel Brady led the Eagles offense in his first-ever start. Next Friday, the Eagles will host Liberty of Madera in their home opener at Mike Curb field at Templeton Hogh School.

The Atascadero Greyhounds clobbered the Torres Toros, a new high school in Madera. The Greyhounds start the season 1-0. Torres falls to 1-1. The Greyhounds travel to Newbury Park next Friday night.

