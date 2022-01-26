Sports update: Bearcats girls basketball loses to Orcutt Academy

Paso Robles boys basketball loses to Atascadero

– The Paso Robles girls basketball team lost to Orcutt Academy Tuesday night at Gil Asa Gym on the campus of PRHS. The final score was Orcutt 63, Paso Robles 37.

The Spartans applied pressure defense to force turnovers in the first two quarters. They led at half-time, 29-9. With the victory, Orcutt Academy improves to 15-5 for the season. The Bearcats fall to 14-9. Tuesday night was Senior Night at Gil Asa Gym, honoring the team’s senior players. It was the last home game of the regular season for the Bearcats. Seniors were recognized before the game, and balloons festooned the home team bench. A good crowd attended the game.

The Paso Robles boys basketball team lost at Atascadero, 72-26. The Greyhounds outscored the Bearcats 22-5 in the first quarter and led at half time 38-12. The Greyhounds improve to 11-5 overall, 4-1 in conference. They are second in the Mountain League behind St. Joseph, 5-0. The Bearcats fall to 1-18 for the season.

The Atascadero girls basketball team lost at Santa Maria, 60-52. Santa Maria opened up a 15-9 lead in the first quarter and led 34-22 at halftime. The Saints coasted to victory in the second half.

Tuesday night, the Templeton boys basketball team lost at Morro Bay, 59-40. The Eagles drop to 0-5 in the Ocean League.

The Templeton girls lost to Morro Bay 48-29 at home Tuesday night. The Tempelton girls are 1-3 in the Ocean League.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement