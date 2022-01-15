Bearcats girls basketball team beats Righetti 51-47

North County high school basketball update

– Friday night, the Paso Robles High School girls basketball team beat Righetti 51-47. The game was played at Gil Asa Gym on the campus of Paso Robles High School. The Bearcat girls improve to 14-8 for the season. Next Friday, the team travels to Santa Maria to play St. Joseph (12-3.)

Meanwhile, in Santa Maria, the Bearcat boys basketball team lost to the Righetti Warriors 69-48 Friday night. The Bearcats fall to 1-17 for the season. The Warriors improve to 10-6 for the season. The Bearcats’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Atascadero.

Atascadero teams did not play Friday night.

A game between Nipomo and Arroyo Grande girls was canceled Friday because of COVID-19. A big match-up scheduled for Tuesday evening in Santa Maria between St. Joseph girls (12-3) and Nipomo (17-2) is also canceled.

