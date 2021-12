Bearcats girls soccer loses to Clovis North 0-4

Clovis North is the defending CIF-CS D1 champs

– This week in girls varsity soccer, the Paso Robles Bearcats battled the defending CIF-CS D1 champs, Clovis North, in a 0-4 loss. Senior goalkeeper Roni Hinson anchored the defense with 14 saves.

Next up for the Bearcats will be their first league game against Righetti at home on Tuesday.

-Steve Pugh, coach, Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related