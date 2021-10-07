Bearcats sports update for girls’ waterpolo, golf

Girls’ Waterpolo loses to Arroyo Grande 15 to 3

– This week the Lady Bearcats girls varsity water polo team faced Arroyo Grande in a Mountain League game. The Lady Bearcats had a difficult time with the Eagles as they lost 15 to 3. Leading scorer for the Bearcats was Leanna Reed. Sienna Lowry scored the remaining goal of the game. Kaitlyn Hebrard had a strong showing in goal as she stopped 11 shots including a 5 meter penalty throw.

The Lady Bearcats are now 10 and 4 overall. They will be competing in the Arroyo Grande Fall Classic Varsity tournament starting Thursday where they will face Monache at 6 p.m. at Nipomo High School.

Coach Duane McRoy

Paso Robles Girls Water Polo

Girls Golf team St. loses to St. Joseph

– The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against St. Joseph this week. On Tuesday the Bearcats traveled to Santa Maria Country Club where St. Joseph earned a victory shooting a 244 to Paso’s 261. PRHS was led by Malia Gaviola who shot a 49. The Bearcats hosted St. Joes at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Wednesday and earned a win with a team score of 257 to St. Joe’s 265. PRHS’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a 43. Other notable Bearcats were Ceci Martinez who shot a 44 and Kaci Wagner who shot a 47.

Kevin LeClair

PRHS English/AVID Teacher

PRHS Varsity Golf Coach

