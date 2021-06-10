Sports updates: Bearcats host Edison in CIF playoff game Thursday

Bearcats are currently seeded #4

Atascadero beats Paso Robles basketball in CIF semifinal game

Girls varsity basketball beats Yosemite

–The Paso Robles High School Baseball Team will host Edison High School of Fresno County Thursday in the second round of the CIF championships.The #4 seeded Bearcats drew a bye in the first round. They’ll host Edison at 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Barnhardt Field on the campus of Paso Robles High School. Then, the teams will play another game tomorrow afternoon at Edison.#5 seeded Edison beat #12 Bakersfield 14-3 on Tuesday. The winner of the 2nd round series will advance to the semifinals in the CIF Baseball Playoff.SLO Tribune reports: In a high-intensity CIF semifinal basketball game that pitted North County rivals against each other, Atascadero High topped Paso Robles 62-47 on Wednesday.The end of the unusual pandemic season, culminating in a June postseason versus a February playoff, saw the Greyhounds (15-4) use a stifling defense on their home court to hold the Bearcats (12-5) to 15 points in the first half, building a 33-15 lead on hot shooting from 6-foot-3 senior guard, Drew Ardouin, who poured in 14 first-half points toward his game-high 18.Paso Robles showed good fight in the second half to draw the game to within 10 points in the third quarter, 35-25.The Paso Robles Bearcat Girls varsity basketball team won against Yosemite Tuesday night. The final score was 43-41.-Sent by coach Lonzo Davis