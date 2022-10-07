Bearcats host St. Joseph Knights tonight

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football Team is back home Friday night after a 28-7 loss at Mission Prep last Friday. The Bearcats host the St. Joseph Knights. The Knights are 5-1. The Bearcats are 4-2. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday evening at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of Flamson Middle School.

The Tempelton Eagles travel south to take on the Atascadero Greyhounds. The past three games the Greyhounds have come from behind to win. Templeton coach Don Crow says people forget that the Atascadero coaching staff has an impressive record.

The Eagles visit Atascadero Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 in the Ocean League.

