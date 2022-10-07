Paso Robles News|Friday, October 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Sports » Bearcats host St. Joseph Knights tonight
  • Follow Us!

Bearcats host St. Joseph Knights tonight 

Posted: 6:57 am, October 7, 2022 by News Staff

football pic bearcats vs greyhounds

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football Team is back home Friday night after a 28-7 loss at Mission Prep last Friday. The Bearcats host the St. Joseph Knights. The Knights are 5-1. The Bearcats are 4-2. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday evening at War Memorial Stadium on the campus of Flamson Middle School.

The Tempelton Eagles travel south to take on the Atascadero Greyhounds. The past three games the Greyhounds have come from behind to win. Templeton coach Don Crow says people forget that the Atascadero coaching staff has an impressive record.

The Eagles visit Atascadero Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 in the Ocean League.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.