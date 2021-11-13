Bearcats lose quarterfinals game to Dinuba

– The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to the Dinuba Emperors 28-24 in the Quarterfinals of the CIF-Central Section Division-3 Play-offs Friday night. The Bearcats finish the season with a record of 7-4.

In Division 2, the Bakersfield High School Drillers beat Mission College Prep 28-16 in Bakersfield. The defeat ends the Royals previously undefeated season with a record of 10-1. Mission Prep was placed in Division 2 under the CIF’s new equity play-off protocol. That’s why MCP, with a student population of 300, played Bakersfield with 2902 students.

In 8-man football, Coast Union beat Hesperia Christian 43-42. Coming into the game, each team was 8-2. The Coast Union Broncos advance to the next round in the play-offs against Faith Baptist of Canoga Park.

