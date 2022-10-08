Bearcats lose to St. Joseph; Greyhounds beat Eagles in overtime

North County high school football update

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats Football team hosted the St. Joseph Knights Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Knights jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter. After that, there was not a lot of scoring. In the second quarter, the Knights put up a touchdown and the Bearcats got a field goal. At halftime, the Knights led 35-10.

In the second half, defense prevailed. The Knights kicked a field goal in the third quarter, but that was the only scoring in the second half. The final score was St. Joseph 38, Paso Robles 10.

The Knights improve to 4-0 in the Mountain League, 6-1 overall. The Bearcats fall to 2-2 in the Mountain League, 4-3 overall. The Bearcats travel next to Santa Ynez, then play home games against Nipomo and Arroyo Grande.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Atascadero Greyhounds came from behind to beat their opponent. The Greyhounds beat the Templeton Eagles 27-21 in overtime Friday night.

Playing at home in front of a big crowd, the Greyhounds trailed 14-7 at halftime.

The Greyhounds tied the score in the third quarter. 14-14. Then, Eagles senior running back Rich Kriling ran the ball 86 yards for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 21-14 lead. The Greyhounds tied the score in the last minutes of regulation.

In overtime. The Eagles got the ball first, and fumbled it to the Greyhounds on a bad snap. Atascadero took their overtime possession on the 25-yard line and Trey Cooks ran the ball into the endzone. Atascadero won in overtime, 27-21. Both teams rushed for 312 yard in the game, but the Greyhounds also gained passed 59 yards passing.

The Greyhounds improve to 3-0 in the Ocean League. 4-3 overall. The Eagles fall to 2-1 in the Ocean League, 5-2 overall.

Next Friday, Atascadero hosts Morro Bay, then they will wrap up the regular season on the road with games against Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley. The Eagles host Pioneer Valley next Friday in their final home game, then travel to Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

