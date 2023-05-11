Bearcats lose to Templeton Eagles Wednesday

Bearcats complete their regular season with a record of 2-12 in the Mountain League

– The Paso Robles Bearcats Baseball Team lost a close game to the Templeton Eagles Wednesday afternoon at Paso Robles High School.

The Eagles scored twice in the top of the second to take the lead, but the Bearcats put up one run in the bottom of the second and tied the score in the bottom of the fifth. The Eagles scored the final, decisive run in the top of the 7th.

Sophomore Charlie Kline was the only Eagle to have an extra-base hit in the game. He was 3-3 at the plate, with a double and one RBI. Junior Monroe Hamers went 2-4 with one RBI and a stolen base.

The Bearcats complete their regular season with a record of 2-12 in the Mountain League. They finished 3-20 overall.

The Eagles finish with a record of 3.-11 in the Mountain League. They are 8-17 overall.