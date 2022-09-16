Bearcats travel to Santa Maria to face Righetti tonight

– Friday night football games will be much cooler this weekend. Because of the heat last week, Paso Robles Bearcats did not start play until 8:15 p.m. on Friday night in Porterville. This weekend, conference play begins for all Central Coast football teams except the Tempelton Eagles.

Tonight, the Paso Robles Bearcats will travel to Santa Maria to face Righetti. The Bearcats are 2-1 for the season. The Warriors are 1-2, but they lost to some good teams. The Warriors lost to Bishop Diego, 41-9, but improved each game. Last Friday, they beat Pioneer Valley 35-13. Kick-off tonight between the Warriors and the Bearcats is 7 p.m. in Santa Maria.

Last Saturday, the Atascadero Greyhounds rallied for a come-from-behind victory against Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas. Trailing 29-17 at half-time, the Greyhounds came back to tie the game in regulation. In overtime, they won the game, 42-36. Friday night, they play at Santa Maria High School. The Saints are 2-2 in pre-conference play. Last Friday, the Saints lost to the Santa Ynez Pirates 21-0, but the Pirates may be the best team on the Central Coast. Kick-off for the Saints and Greyhounds is 7 p.m. in Santa Maria.

The Eagles are coming off a tough game on a hot Friday night in Firebaugh. Templeton won 13-7, but it required a two-hour bus trip and a hot evening in the San Joaquin Valley. The Templeton Eagles host West Bakersfield Friday evening. Templeton Coach Don Crow’s graduated from West Bakersfield around 2005. He says he’s very familiar with the coaching staff and their style of play. The Vikings run the option, so Crow has been working with his defense to prepare for that tricky offense. The Eagles and Vikings kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Templeton High School.

Because of the shortage of referees, Morro Bay played Thursday night at Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria. The Pirates started slowly and trailed 7-0 after the first quarter. They scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and led 21-14 at halftime, Morro Bay outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the second half to win 38-21. The Pirates improve to 1-0 in the Ocean League, They are 3-2 overall. Pioneer Valley falls to 0-1, 1-4.

