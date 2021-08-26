Paso Robles News|Friday, August 27, 2021
You are here: Home » Sports » Bearcats preparing for first regular home football game
  • Follow Us!

Bearcats preparing for first regular home football game 

Posted: 3:28 pm, August 26, 2021 by News Staff
Bearcats preparing for first regular home football game

Coach Matt Carrol talks to the team.

Bearcats are hosting Independence High School of Bakersfield

Paso Robles High School Football is preparing for their first regular home football game of the season. Bearcat coach Matt Carroll said, “Last year, only parents could attend the few games we played in the spring. We’re looking forward to seeing students, cheerleaders, the band and dancers at the game. It’s been two years since we had a home game with everyone in attendance.”

The Bearcats are hosting Independence High School of Bakersfield. “It’s a new high school, but they’re good. Bakersfield football is good football,” said Carroll.

The Bearcats are coming off a loss last Friday at Lompoc, 48-27. The Braves jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first half, and held on for the victory.

The Independence High School Falcons have not yet played a game this season.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday night at War Memorial Stadium behind Flamson Middle School.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Sports
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.