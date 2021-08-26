Bearcats preparing for first regular home football game

Bearcats are hosting Independence High School of Bakersfield

–Paso Robles High School Football is preparing for their first regular home football game of the season. Bearcat coach Matt Carroll said, “Last year, only parents could attend the few games we played in the spring. We’re looking forward to seeing students, cheerleaders, the band and dancers at the game. It’s been two years since we had a home game with everyone in attendance.”

The Bearcats are hosting Independence High School of Bakersfield. “It’s a new high school, but they’re good. Bakersfield football is good football,” said Carroll.

The Bearcats are coming off a loss last Friday at Lompoc, 48-27. The Braves jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first half, and held on for the victory.

The Independence High School Falcons have not yet played a game this season.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday night at War Memorial Stadium behind Flamson Middle School.

