Bearcats protest to go back to school by distance learning in parking lot

–Distance learning for Paso Robles High School Bearcats moved into the high school parking lot Tuesday. About a dozen students gathered in the parking lot during online school hours from 9-1:30 to show administrators and the school board they would like to return to the classroom.

ASB President Presley Bodenshot wrote, “We are protesting for our right to choose to go back to school! We would love support from the community! We respect our teaches and school district for trying their best, but we want to be heard! We will be there during online school hours 9-1:30! Come and stop by to show your support!”

A flyer titled, “Education Is Essential” circulated on the internet. It advised students to bring signs, masks, and all distance learning materials.

Tuesday morning, the students studied during their class time. They sat at six-feet distance and wore masks. Director of Student Services Nate Maas stood by to supervise the parking lot study session.

