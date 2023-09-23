Bearcats routed 52-14 by Braves in first road game

By Sergio Romero,

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats dropped their first league and road game of the season against the Lompoc High School Braves on Friday night by a score of 52-14 at Huyuck Stadium in Lompoc. The Bearcats fell to 1-4 (1-1 Mountain) while the Braves improved to 3-2 (1-1 Mountain.)

Scoring started quickly for Lompoc after they scored a rushing touchdown on their opening drive to take an early 7-0 with roughly nine minutes left in the first quarter. After the Bearcats turned the ball over on downs, the Braves immediately responded with a passing touchdown to go up 14-0 at the end of the quarter.

Paso finally responded on their first drive of the second quarter as senior running back Ashton Murphy ran it in to cut the deficit in half and bring the score to 14-7. On the ensuing Lompoc drive, Paso Robles came up with an interception and had possession on their own 38-yard line, but came up empty on the drive and punted the ball away.

Things quickly got out of hand after this point as the Braves scored 21 unanswered points off of multiple Bearcat miscues before junior wideout Parker Craig broke the scoreless streak and ran it in to bring the score to 35-14 with about a minute left in the half.

Despite a Paso Robles sack, Lompoc wasn’t done as their quarterback found his receiver deep for a 60-yard touchdown bringing the score to 42-14 at the half. Despite Lompoc High managing to get into Bearcat territory multiple times in the third quarter, the score remained 42-14 after three frames.

The Braves started the fourth quarter in Paso Robles territory but could only manage a field goal to increase their lead to 45-14 with about 10 minutes left in the game. On the next Bearcat drive, they gave the ball right back to Lompoc on an interception with roughly nine minutes left to play.

With a running clock, the Braves slowly drove down the field and ran the ball in for yet another score as they cruised the rest of the way to the 52-14 victory.

The Paso offense once again struggled to get much going on offense with four turnovers and three turnovers on downs not helping much either.

The Bearcats will want to quickly forget this one as they look toward their next game at home against Mission College Prep High School on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Share To Social Media