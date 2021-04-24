Bearcats sports update: Basketball, golf, swim and dive, volleyball

Bearcats girls basketball

Girls varsity basketball beat Atascadero Friday night, 67-29. The leading scorer for Bearcats was Hailey Abel with 16 puts, Madi Hall with 12 its and Xena Stanko added 9.

Boys golf

The Paso Robles Boys’ Golf Team traveled to Santa Maria on Friday to play Righetti at Rancho Maria Golf Course. Righetti earned the win 225-244. The Bearcats were led by Kobe Miller with a 40 and Mark Boatman with a 42.

Girls swimming

This week the Paso Robles High School Girls Swim and Dive Team traveled to Santa Ynez. On Monday the Bearcats took on the Pirates with tremendous swims throughout the competition. Seniors Abby Springer and Lottie Abascal led the day with outstanding performances and a one-two finish in the 100 Fly (1:01.89 and 1:14.84, respectively). Juniors Holly DiSimone and Ava Hughes also finished first and second in the 200 IM (2:18.73 and 2:30.64, respectively). These and many other fantastic performances led the Bearcat Ladies to Victory.

The final scores for the meet, Varsity Lady Bearcats won 114 to 50, and J.V. was narrowly defeated with only 3 girls competing, 28 to 36 vs the Pirates.

This Saturday the Bearcats will travel to Santa Maria to take on the Righetti Warriors.

Boys swim and dive

On Monday the Bearcat Swim and Dive team traveled to Santa Ynez for their 3rd meet of the season. The Varsity boys lost the meet to the Pirates with a score of 90-93. The Bearcat swimmers with first-place finishes on the day included Reily Lowry (200 Free), Justin Haggmark (200 IM), Tre Eade (100 Back), and the 200 Free Relay of Eade, Lowry, Cody Domingos, and Nolan Rumph. With Paso trailing by one point (84-85) the meet came down to the 400 Free Relay where the Bearcats would ultimately touch second with a time of 3:35.97 behind the Pirate relay that touched in a time of 3:32.97. The Varsity boys team had a total of 24 season-best times/splits on the day.

The JV boys team won the meet with a score of 70-19. First-place finishers included Elijah Moreno (200 Free), Sonny Garrett (100 IM, 100 Back), Conner Rocha (100 Free), and Lucas Barela-Gonzalez (100 Breast). The relay team of Jake Westenberger, Colton Wells, Rocha, and Garrett touched first in the 200 Medley event and the relay team of Garrett, Wells, Moreno, and Westenberger touched first in the 400 Free event. The JV boys had 3 season-best times/splits on the day.

The Paso Boys Swim and Dive team is now 2-1 on the season and will face Righetti next Saturday at Righetti High School in Santa Maria.

Boys volleyball

Scores and results against Nipomo HS:

Tuesday, April 20 at Nipomo High School

11-25

17-25

12-25

Nipomo winning 3-0

Wednesday, April 21 at Paso Robles High School

12-25

17-25

11-25

Nipomo winning 3-0

Girls varsity volleyball

This week our PRHS Girls Varsity Volleyball team improved to 10-0 on the season with back-to-back wins over the Nipomo Titans. On Tuesday the Lady Bearcats defeated the titans with ease, winning in just 3 sets but last night’s contest proved to be a wild one going all the way to the 5th and final set. The final score in the 5th was Bearcats 16-14 Titans. The Lady Bearcats were led by Sophomore OH Olivia Wright who finished the week with 20 Kills, 23 Digs, 3 Service Aces and a .367% hitting percentage. Senior MB Hailey McEntire contributed as well with 12 Kills of her own and a .409% hitting percentage.

Next up they will play San Luis Obispo High School at home on Tuesday, April 21, and then away on Wednesday, April 28.

–Information sent by Paso Robles High School coaches.

