Bearcats sports update: Diving, soccer, volleyball, softball

Softball

Mountain league play started on Wednesday with the Bearcats opening up at Arroyo Grande. The Eagles entered the game undefeated at 7 & 0. Paso was sitting at 9 & 1 heading into the contest. Both teams were confident and ready to play. Paso went scoreless until the 5th inning when Marissa Rovenstine led off with a single to right field. She was moved into scoring position with a perfect sacrifice bunt by Morgan Meidam. Stacey Ruiz was due up and sent the first pitch she saw to the wall in center, scoring Marissa from second base. The Eagles were able to escape the inning without any more damage done. In the 6th inning, Brooklyn Pesenti gave herself an early “Sweet 16” birthday present. She hit a towering home run over the left-field fence giving the Bearcats a 2-0 lead. Brooklyn had 2 hits on the day with an RBI and a run scored. Marissa Rovenstine also had 2 hits on the day for the Bearcats. Defensively the Bearcats were led by the tandem of Jaiden Ralston and Emma Phillips. Their teamwork kept the Eagles off the scoreboard. Jaiden pitched a complete game shutout and struck out 13 Eagle batters giving up only 2 hits. Arroyo Grande threatened in the 7th inning with runners on 2nd and 3rd with 1 out. Jaiden proceeded to strike out the next two batters to end the threat and the game. A rematch is set for Saturday up here in Paso Robles. A doubleheader will be played with the first game scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Games will be broadcast on VOP.

Diving

The Paso Robles divers competed in their second competition of the year Friday at Nipomo High school. With the elimination of diving invitationals during this current diving season, CIF recently approved performing of an 11 dive list at dual swimming and dive meets. An 11 dive list is necessary to qualify for CIF Championships.

With this ruling in place, Sage Adams (senior) was able to perform her 11 dive list qualifying for CIF with a score of 337.85. Sage placed 1st in the dual meet portion of the meet (6 dives) with a score of 192.30. Second-year diver Ashlynn Bean placed 3rd. 110.40. First-year Boy divers Jake Vargus and Bennett Reed placed 2nd 144.10 and 3rd 108.45.

The Bearcats next competition is Tuesday at Arroyo Grande. Diving Division 1 Central Section Championships are scheduled for May 27th at Clovis West.

Girls varsity soccer

Thursday night in Bearcat soccer, the Bearcats defeated the St. Joseph Knights 2-1. Junior Ravin Wulfing scored the first goal for the Bearcats. Sr. Alexa Garcia scored the 2nd goal for the Bearcats. Goalkeeper Jasmine Solorio has some big saves to keep the Bearcats in the lead. The Bearcats are currently 3-3 in league.

Men’s volleyball

Here are this week’s results:

SLOHS @ PRHS on 4/27

4-25

17-25

10-25

SLOHS wins 3-0

PRHS @ SLOHS on 4/28

14-25

11-25

5-25

SLOHS wins 3-0

–Information sent by coaches.

