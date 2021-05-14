Bearcats sports update: Golf, basketball, volleyball, softball

Boys Golf

The Paso Robles High School Boys’ Golf team traveled to Arroyo Grande to compete against the Eagles at Cypress Ridge on Thursday. Arroyo Grande won 218-251. The Bearcats were led by Kobe Miller with a 42 and Dominic Umphenour with a 49.

Girls’ Basketball

Paso Robles girls varsity beat Pioneer Valley today 61-37.

Men’s Volleyball

PRHS @ Templeton – Tues/May-11

9-25

10-25

23-25

THS wins 3-0

Templeton @ PRHS – Wed/May-12

11-25

26-24

17-25

17-25

THS wins 3-1

Athlete of the Week for PRHS MVB is Troy Ross with 13 Blocks.

Softball

After two late games last Saturday afternoon, the Bearcats swept the season series against the Righetti warriors. Brooklyn Pesenti pitched a complete game to get the first win. She allowed two runs on six hits to earn the victory. Offensively in game one, the Bearcats put up 14 runs off 10 hits and 8BB’s. Stella Gidcumb, Stacey Ruiz, and Marissa Rovenstine all did some damage early as Paso put up five runs in the first inning. Seven different Bearcat hitters had RBIs in game one. Game two started around 6:30 and Hannah Chambers started in the circle. She pitched six innings and led the Bearcats to a 9-5 win. Righetti was able to score four runs in the top of the 4th inning to make things interesting and take a four to three lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bearcats responded with five runs of their own to retake the lead for good. Stella Gidcumb had a huge impact on game two going four for four with three runs scored and two RBIs. She started the game with a solo home run in the first inning. Six different Bearcats scored runs in game two and seven batters had at least one RBI. Brooklyn Pesenti came in and earned a save in game two. Next up for Paso is a Wednesday afternoon Mountain League contest vs the visiting San Luis Obispo tigers.

The Bearcats hosted the San Luis Tigers on a windy Wednesday afternoon and came away with a 12-1 victory. Brooklyn Pesenti started in the circle for Paso and earned the victory. She gave up one unearned run in the first inning and four hits on the day. She struck out five Tigers with zero walks. Offensively the Bearcats had six different batters drive in runs. Stacey Ruiz had three RBIs off two hits. Paso scored seven runs in the 3rd inning. Freshman Brielle Burt hit a three-run home run to cap that innings scoring. Freshman Elie Chavez also had a big day at the plate, going three for three with 2 RBIs. The Bearcats continue Mountain league play this Saturday with a doubleheader in San Luis.

-Information sent by coaches

