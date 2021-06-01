Paso Robles High School Bearcats sports update: Wrestling, diving

Wrestling

–Over the weekend, Paso Robles High School held a first-ever outside wrestling tournament at war memorial stadium. Here are PRHS results.

Over the weekend the central coast athletic association held a ten-team tournament at war memorial stadium in Paso Robles. Five Paso Robles wrestlers entered the tournament and five made the finals. Three of the five were champions and two placed second.

9th grader Dominic Marquez at 115 pounds placed 2nd.

10th grader Shane Vaughn placed 1 at 122 pounds.

Senior Austin Brenneman placed 2nd at 140 pounds.

10 grader Joe Ciccorelli placed 1st at 162 pounds.

10 grader Christian Davidson placed 1st at 220 pounds

9th grader Thalia Basulto placed 4th at 113 pounds in the girls’ division

-Coach Nate Ybarra

Diving

Paso Robles Diver Sage Adams came through with another great performance at the Central Section CIF Championships on Thur. May 27 in Clovis.

The Mountain League Champion scored another personal best: 380.25, earning a silver medal in the finals competition. Her determination and hard work will serve her well as she enters the Division 1 arena next year diving for CSUB.

