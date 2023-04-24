Bearcats swept by SLO Tigers Saturday

Bearcats to host Righetti Tuesday afternoon

– The Paso Robles Bearcats baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader Saturday to the San Luis Obispo Tigers.

The Bearcats held the Tigers to only two runs through five innings, then gave up two in the 6th. In the 7th inning, one Bearcat walked, and Logan Carr stroked a single up the middle. It looked like the start of a game-changing rally, but hopes quickly faded. The game ended with two runners on base.

The Tigers beat the Bearcats in the second game, 9-5.

Although the losses were disappointing, many fans said the Bearcat Boosters tacos were excellent.

The Bearcats will host Righetti Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.