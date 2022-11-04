Bearcats travel to Sanger to take on the Apaches tonight

Winner of Friday’s play-off game plays #1 seeded Central Valley Christian

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team will travel to Sanger to take on the Sanger Apaches tonight. Sanger was 4-1 in league play. They’re seeded 8th in the playoffs. The Bearcats are seeded 9th. The winner of Friday’s play-off game plays #1 seeded Central Valley Christian, which is undefeated at 10-0. CVC has a bye this week, so their coaching staff may be watching this game between the Bearcats and Apaches in Sanger Friday night.

Tempelton is the only North County team with a home game Friday night. The Eagles host Roosevelt High School out of Fresno. That team has some big linemen. Some weigh over 325 pounds. Templeton hopes to bounce back after a loss at San Luis Obispo last week with a play-off win against the Roosevelt Rough Riders.

The Atascadero Greyhounds have a bye Friday night. Next Thursday, Atascadero will host the winner of a game between Santa Maria and Madera South. Next week, all the playoff games will be played on Thursday, because Friday is Veterans’ Day.

That CIF Central Section Division V bracket includes five Ocean League teams. Atascadero, Templeton, Pioneer Valley, Morro Bay, and Santa Maria are all in that bracket. The Greyhounds are seeded #2. Templeton is #4. Bishop Union High School is seeded #1 in Division V, so they will host each game they play. That could be a long road trip in the future for Tempelton or Atascadero. The Bishop Broncos are undefeated at 9-0.

Thursday night in the playoffs, the San Luis Obispo Tigers lost to the Mission Oak Hawks 30-25. Thus, the Tigers are eliminated from the playoffs.

