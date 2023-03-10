Bearcats triumph over Greyhounds in Ocean League volleyball opener

Bearcats look to take momentum into next game, says coach

– Paso Robles Men’s Volleyball team kicked off Ocean League play on Tuesday night against Atascadero.

Both teams came in looking to take home the league championship, but it was the Hounds who took the first set with a score of 25-20. The Bearcats were quick to respond and took control in the second set, winning 25-16. However, they lost their momentum in the third set and fell to the Hounds 25-12, putting them in a must-win situation, according to coach Scott Gardner.

The Bearcats put together a solid fourth set, winning 25-19, forcing the match to a fifth and deciding set. The Bearcats won the coin toss, but fell behind early on. Despite facing three match points, they kept their cool and played great volleyball, Gardner says. Eventually, they were able to take the lead and secure the comeback victory with a thrilling 19-17 win in the fifth set.

The win gave the Bearcats a boost in their pursuit of the league championship, and they will look to carry that momentum into their next game.

Sets:

1 = 20-25

2 = 25-16

3 = 12-25

4 = 25-19

5 = 19-17

Co-Players of the Game: #5 Ezra Smeltzer and #10 Miguel Muniz

Stats

Kills: Ezra Smeltzer (9), Miguel Muniz (8), Bennett Reed (7) [in photo]

Blocks: Miguel Muniz (7), Ezra Smeltzer (5)

Aces: Maxwell Berry & Colin Daugherty (3)

Assists: Maxwell Berry (26)

