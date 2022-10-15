Bearcats upset Santa Ynez, Greyhounds win again

North County high school football update

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats football team upset the Santa Ynez Pirates 21-16 Friday night in Santa Barbara County. The Bearcats started slowly, but pulled ahead late in the game and beat the Pirates on their home field.

With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the Mountain League. Santa Ynez falls to 5-3 overall, 2-3 in the Mountain League.

The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Morro Bay 42-28 Friday night. The Greyhounds won their fifth consecutive game after starting the season 0-3. They are now 5-3 overall, 4-0 in the Ocean League.

Trey Cooks ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Quarterback Kane Cooks also scored two rushing touchdowns for the Greyhounds.

The Tempelton Eagles lost to the Pioneer Valley Panthers 28-21. Dylan Kriling ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for the Eagles. The Eagles fall to 5-3 overall. They’re now 2-2 in the Ocean League.

