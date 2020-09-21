Bed Bath & Beyond in Paso Robles closing

–The Bed Bath & Beyond at 2449 Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles next to TJ Maxx and Lowe’s Home Improvement Center will be closing, the company recently announced on Friday.

More than two months after Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced plans to close 200 of its namesake stores over the next two years, the company revealed the locations of the first 63 stores that will close, USA Today reports.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce told USA Today.

The company cited the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift toward serving more customers online.

Local employees in Paso Robles said they did not yet know how much longer the store will remain open.

