New beginning crochet class offered at Centennial Park

Classes offered Monday nights starting June 6

– The City of Paso Robles Recreation Department and instructor Maggie Meyers are now offering a beginning crochet class at Centennial Park. The classes are offered from June 6 to Jun 27 on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at the Centennial Park Meeting Room – White Oak Room.

In this beginning crochet class, students will work at their own speed to create a scarf. Basic crochet stitches such as chain, single and double crochet will be taught. Students will learn how to hold their hook and control the yarn for tension purposes as well. No experience is necessary. The community is invited to come to enjoy the many benefits that come with learning a new skill.

The cost of the class is $45. Scholarships covering up to 50-percent are available. The class is designed for ages 18 and up. Registration is now open. Click here for more information and to register.

Advertisement

Related