Beginning dog training classes offered at Centennial Park

Courses offered Thursdays starting Aug. 4

– Beginning dog training classes will be offered Thursdays at Centennial Park, from Aug. 4 through Sept. 8 from 7-8 p.m. This class will teach dog owners and their entire families how to become the pack leaders, gently and without force.

The cost of the course is $125 (10-percent discount for a second dog), returning students may repeat the class at half price.

Kathy Kropp, a dog trainer and behaviorist for close to 20 years, will teach the class, which covers the basic exercises necessary to have a well-mannered family companion for life. Kropp will cover how to correct common problem behaviors from the dog’s viewpoint. All dogs must be up to date on their shots per your veterinarian recommendations or present a valid titer. Questions? Call Kropp (805) 237-9985.

Note: No dogs at the first class. Bring your dog’s shot records to the first class which is a lecture at Centennial Park (without the dogs).

Returning students who are repeating this class may do so at 1/2 price by using a special discount code. Contact Kropp for the code to use when registering.

Learn more and register here.

