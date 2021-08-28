Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 28, 2021
Beginning dog training offered at Centennial Park 

Posted: 6:31 am, August 28, 2021 by News Staff

Beginning dog training offered at Centennial ParkClasses offered Thursdays from Sept. 2-Oct. 7

–Dog trainer and animal behavior expert Kathy Kropp will teach the entire family how to become the pack leader gently and without force during this introductory class offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. This class covers the basic exercises necessary to have a well mannered family companion for life.

The class is offered on Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. from Sept. 2-Oct. 7 at Centennial Park. The cost is $115. Learn more and register here.

