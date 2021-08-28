Beginning dog training offered at Centennial Park

Classes offered Thursdays from Sept. 2-Oct. 7

–Dog trainer and animal behavior expert Kathy Kropp will teach the entire family how to become the pack leader gently and without force during this introductory class offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. This class covers the basic exercises necessary to have a well mannered family companion for life.

The class is offered on Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. from Sept. 2-Oct. 7 at Centennial Park. The cost is $115. Learn more and register here.

