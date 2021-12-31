Beginning photography class offered at Centennial Park

Learn how to produce great images with Sharon West

– The community is invited to sign up for a beginning photography course from Jan. 10 to Feb. 7, presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department and held at Centennial Park.

During this class for beginning photography students taught by professional photographer Sharon West, you’ll learn about camera settings and how they work together to produce great images.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Jan. 10-Feb. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at Centennial Park (no class 1/17). The cost is $45 for registration. Class is designed for ages 18+.

Learn more and register here.

