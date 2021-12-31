Paso Robles News|Friday, December 31, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Beginning photography class offered at Centennial Park
  • Follow Us!

Beginning photography class offered at Centennial Park 

Posted: 6:50 am, December 31, 2021 by News Staff

photography classLearn how to produce great images with Sharon West

– The community is invited to sign up for a beginning photography course from Jan. 10 to Feb. 7, presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department and held at Centennial Park.

During this class for beginning photography students taught by professional photographer Sharon West, you’ll learn about camera settings and how they work together to produce great images.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Jan. 10-Feb. 7 from 6-7 p.m. at Centennial Park (no class 1/17). The cost is $45 for registration. Class is designed for ages 18+.

Learn more and register here. 

Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.