Behavioral Health Department looking for feedback amid pandemic 

–The County of San Luis Obispo’s Behavioral Health Department has released a survey for clients to give feedback on services received during the Covid-19 pandemic. www.slocounty.ca.gov/clientsurvey.

The survey is open to all clients who have received behavioral health services during the pandemic and is available in both English and Spanish. Questions include asking about clients’ experiences, how they prefer to receive their services (in person or online), and asks about public safety concerns.

“It is important to us to make sure we are meeting the needs of our clients,” says Quality Support Division Manager for Behavioral Health Amanda Getten. “This last year has been extremely challenging and we want to make sure we are still meeting our clients’ needs and improving ways to bring recovery and resilience to our county.”

The Behavioral Health Department has maintained its essential services throughout the pandemic and the Shelter at Home orders. Services have remained ongoing to provide care to community members with serious mental illness and addiction treatment needs through both in-person appointments and telehealth. The department urges the community to continue to take care of their health and wellness, and to reach out for help when needed.

The survey is anonymous and will be open for entries as long as the pandemic continues in SLO County. Clients may always give feedback about services by emailing beahvioralhealth@co.slo.ca.us.

For more information on the Behavioral Health Client Survey visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/clientsurvey.

