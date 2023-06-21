Bella Luna Winery wins wine competition second year in a row

Winery’s 2019 Estate Riserva awarded Wine of the Year

– This spring, the results of the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition in San Diego were announced. This is the second year in a row that Bella Luna Estate Winery has been awarded as the Wine of the Year. This is the exact score the winery received last year with the 2018 Estate Riserva.

The 15th Annual International Winemaker Challenge is a wine competition judged by noted winemakers, and all entries are judged blind.

“I’ve been involved with wine competitions for many years – going back to the late 1980s – and I don’t recall a wine from consecutive vintages winning consecutive “Wine of the Year” awards from the same competition,” director of the competition Rich Cook said, “That feat was accomplished at the 15th annual Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition by Bella Luna Estate Winery of Paso Robles. It’s an achievement made all the more remarkable by the fact that the same vineyard source produced two different blends that reached the same high score. Major kudos to Bella Luna’s team for bringing the 2019 Bella Luna Estate Riserva from Carly’s Vineyard to life in a different but equally compelling iteration as the 2018 vintage that took top honors last year.”

Bella Luna Estate Winery is a small family-owned and operated winery founded in 1998 by Atascadero natives Kevin Healey and Sherman Smoot. They specialize in unique Italian varietals as well as dry farming. The winery is open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., reservations are recommended but not required. More information can be found at www.bellalunawine.com.

