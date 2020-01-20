Best bakeries in Paso Robles

Best bakeries in Paso Robles

–Are you searching for the best bakeries in Paso Robles? Well, look no further, because the staff at the Paso Robles Daily News has compiled a list of some of the best places to get a sweet treat or a loaf of fresh-baked bread in Paso Robles.

Check out our list below of great local bakeries:

Cider Creek

Cider Creek originally opened its doors in 1995 in a green barn on Hwy. 46 West in Templeton. They moved to their Paso Robles location in 2008. The bakery has been offering its pastries, pies, cookies, muffins and apple cinnamon bread at both locations. They also have a deli with soups, salads, “create your own” and specialty sandwiches. Located at 205 Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles. Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call (805) 238-4144 or visit them online at cidercreekbakery.com.

Angela’s Pastries

A quaint and well-loved family-owned shop in Paso Robles, Angela’s Pastries has 50, 5-star reviews on Yelp. “I am pretty sure heaven tastes just like a petite lemon cake from Angela’s.” writes one Yelp reviewer. Angela and Antonio, the owners of Angela’s Pastries have been in the bakery/pastries industry for over 10 years. They decided to start a small cottage business from their house, but soon the high demand for their cakes and pastries motivated Antonio and Angela to move up and get their own place to have a greater capacity to serve the community. They are now located at 1740 Spring St., Suite B in Paso Robles. For more information call (805) 835-3772 or visit them online at angelaspastries.com.

Bless Your Heart Bakery

Bless Your Heart is a unique bakery in Paso Robles that offers 100-percent gluten-free baked goods. They are mostly dairy-free and also offer Keto, Paleo, Low Glycemic and Vegan Options. They also offer lunch items such as sandwiches, quiche, and smoothies. “Wow! From the amazing service to the super-delicious cupcakes, our experience was 5-stars!” writes one Yelp reviewer. For more testimonials, click here. For more information call (805) 227-4969, or visit them online at blessyourheartbaking.co.

Twisted and Glazed

Twisted & Glazed is a gourmet donut shop also offering bagels, acai bowls, coffee drink, and lunch. Locals love their fresh, fluffy donuts and cute decor. Fun, creative selections along with classic options. One of the few places in Paso Robles that is open 24hrs. Located 521 Spring St, Paso Robles. For more information call (805) 369-2575 or visit them online at facebook.com/twistedglazed/.

Sips and Sweets

Comfortable cafe with a welcoming slogan: “friends gather here,” Sips and Sweets is a downtown coffee haven with sweet treats and snacks for you and your friends. Open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located at 1106 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information call (805) 201-0774 or visit them online at facebook.com/SipsSweetsPasoRobles/

Albertson’s Bakery

Albertson’s bakery is a useful stop for items such as specialty birthday cakes and deli trays. Located within the Albertsons store at 189 Niblick Rd, in Paso Robles. Open daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information call (805) 237-1626 or visit local.albertsons.com/ca/paso-robles/189-niblick-rd.html

Christine’s Cake Creations

A special boutique bakery in Paso Robles, baker Christine creates beautiful, one of a kind cake for a variety of special events. Great for weddings, bridal showers, birthdays, retirements, engagements, baby showers, gender reveals, graduations, promotions or any kind of occasion that calls for specialty cake or cupcakes in Paso Robles. Open by appointment only. For more information call (805) 237-1303 or visit them online at christinescakecreations.com.

Hush Harbor

Located just down the road a bit in Atascadero, Hush-Harbor Artisan Bakery & Café is worth the drive, and the mention. In 2003, owner Donnie Monroe stepped out on faith, relocated his family and established this quaint little bakery/cafe specializing in artisan breads and pastries. Delicious food, personable service. Located at 5735 El Camino Real L, in Atascadero. Serving breakfast on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch served at 11 a.m. Monday-Saturday. Open Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sunday. For more information call (805) 460-0541 or visit hushharborartisanbakery.com.

What are your favorite places to get baked goods or breads in Paso Robles? Let us know and it could get added to this list. Email your recommendations to Skye@accesspublishing.com.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the best bakeries in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!

Related