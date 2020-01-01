Best brunch places in Paso Robles

Paso Robles brunch recommendations

–Searching for the best brunch in Paso Robles? Here we have compiled a list of our favorite places to grab brunch in North San Luis Obispo County, Calif. Check out our restaurant recommendations below:

Deeds at the Paso Robles Golf Club

The newly remodeled restaurant has a full bar, beautiful golf course views, and plenty of room for large parties, inside or on a heated patio. The menu has an excellent selection of brunch foods. Paso Robles Golf Club is located at 1600 Country Club Dr. in Paso Robles. Open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 7 days a week. For more information, call (805) 238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com.

Brunch

Appropriately named, Paso Robles restaurant Brunch makes the top of our list because they specialize in just that. They source their fresh ingredients from local providers and serve up all the classics like French Toast and Eggs Benedict. Open Monday, Thursday, Friday from 9-2, Saturday and Sunday from 9-3. 822 13th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 762-4960.

“Absolutely wonderful. Started our day there today before heading off to a couple of winery tours. Since we knew it was going to be an alcohol heavy day, we wanted to go in with a solid breakfast and this place did not disappoint.” – Reviewer

Thomas Hill Organics

Thomas Hill Organics is a popular restaurant in downtown Paso Robles whose emphasis is on organic produce and natural, grass-fed meats. They serve brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Click here to view their brunch menu. Located at 1313 Park St. in Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 226-5888.

Had lunch there for our anniversary. Lovely location. Fabulous service. Friendly and knowledgeable. All our food came out quickly. Not only did everything look fantastic, it was delicious as well.” – Reviewer

The Grill at Hunter Ranch

All-you-can-eat Sunday brunch with bottomless Mimosas at The Grill at Hunter Ranch is very popular for family gatherings and celebrations, reservations are recommended. Full bar for those much-needed Sunday morning Bloody Marys. Single-pass at the buffet is available for a cheaper price. 4041 Highway 46 East Paso Robles, CA. Brunch served Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (805) 237-7440.

“If you like a “real” brunch with many options available, then this is your answer. Food is excellent, service is second to none and its best to getreservations. They have a huge audience.” – Reviewer

Paso Robles Steakhouse

As one of the most renowned Paso Robles fine dining establishments, the Steakhouse at Paso Robles Inn is set against a sophisticated and historically important backdrop. Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 1103 Spring St. in Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 226-4925.

“Everything was delicious. The prime rib was excellent. I will be returning soon!” – Reviewer

Springside Cafe

A quaint restaurant, Springside Cafe is a local favorite for their reasonable prices and large portions. They offer breakfast and brunch on Sunday- 7 a.m. till 2 p.m. Enjoy classics such as eggs Benedict and mimosas. Located at 1646 Spring St. in Paso Robles. (805) 238-2629.

La Cosecha

La Coshecha provides a delicious adventure into Spanish and Latin flavors. Check out their brunch, served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for delicious Latin favorites such as chilaquiles and paella. View their brunch menu here. Located at 835 12th St. in Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 237-0019.

Andrea’s on Pine

Andrea’s on Pine is a local favorite. Their Paso Robles kitchen has been coined, “Tiny but mighty.” Enjoy breakfast favorites such as breakfast burritos and french toast. They also serve lunch options like paninis. Organic options and vegetarian items available. Located at 840 11th St #104 in Paso Robles, CA 93446. Open Thursday and Friday 8:30-2, Saturday and Sunday 8-2. (805) 591-7070.

Su Casa Bar and Grill

Su Casa offers an amazing Sunday brunch, including an omelet bar, carving station, soup bar with abondigas, menundo and pozole, waffle bar, enchiladas, chile rellanos, rice, beans, tortillas, biscuits and gravy, french toast, bacon, sausage, fruit, and ceviche. Offered 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. every Sunday. Located at 2927 Spring St. in Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 369-2272.

What are your favorite places to get brunch in and around Paso Robles? Let us know and it could get added to this list. Leave a comment below and email your recommendations to Skye@accesspublishing.com.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the best brunches in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!