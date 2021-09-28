Best burgers in Paso Robles

Best places to get a hamburger in Paso Robles

–Searching for a delicious burger in Paso Robles? Well look no further because in this list, the staff at the Paso Robles Daily News has compiled this list of the best burgers in town:

Bronco Burgers

Bronco Burgers is a highly-reviewed “American-style” restaurant in Paso Robles lauded for its big portions and reasonable prices. Located at 1925 Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles, Bronco Burgers is a classic burger joint that offers an array of burgers, sandwiches, French fries, shakes and more. For more information or to place an order for pickup, call (805) 237-1232.

J’s Burgers

Another highly-reviewed burger-focused restaurant in Paso Robles is J’s. They offer the classic burger and fries-type food, plus sandwiches, salads, and milkshakes. They are located at 747 Spring Street in Paso Robles. For more information or to place an order for pickup, call (805) 226-7354 or visit their website 805jsburgers.com.

Joe’s place

Local haunt Joe’s Place has burgers “Just like mom used to make” at their restaurant located at 305 Spring St. in Paso Robles. To view their menu and for more information visit their website at joesplace805.com or contact them at (805) 238-5637. They also have a location at the Paso Robles Airport, Joe’s One Niner Diner.

Jose’s Country Kitchen

Jose’s Country Kitchen has been serving generous plates since 2016. Located just north of Paso Robles at 81 Wellsona Rd., this restaurant is a favorite among those driving through the area looking for a “pit stop” as well as with locals. Call (805) 467 2972. For more information or to view a menu go to josescountrykitchen.com.

Cali Grill

Cali Grill offers an array of meal options but are best known for their burgers. “They make some of the best burgers you’ll ever put in your mouth,” said one Trip Advisor user. They are located at 711 6th Street in Paso Robles. For more information visit their website at caligrillpaso.com or call (805) 369-2161.

Firestone Walker Taproom

Why not pair a delicious burger with delicious, locally crafted beer? Well, you can do just that at the Firestone Walker Taproom restaurant, located just south of Paso Robles at 1400 Ramada Dr. Visit the menu or place an order online at firestonebeer.com/paso-robles or call them at (805) 225-5913.

The Steakhouse at Paso Robles Inn

If you are searching for something more upscale as a dinner locale but are craving a burger, check out the famous Paso Robles Inn Steakhouse. Located within the oldest hotel in Paso Robles, the restaurant offers steak, as well as an 8-oz. burger, and much more. Give them a call at (805) 226-4925 or to reserve a table or check out their menu go to pasoroblesinn.com/steakhouse.

