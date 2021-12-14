Best dessert wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2021

Sweet, sticky dessert wines can make a great accompaniment to holiday dessert selections. After tasting several Paso Robles dessert wines, these are our top recommendations. Serve them after your holiday meal with a dessert or as dessert. They also pair wonderfully with cheeses. These wines make perfect holiday gifts from Paso Robles. Enjoy!

Top local dessert wine recommendations

Brecon 2017 Late Harvest Gewurztraminer – $44

This 100% newly released gewurztraminer has ginger, madras, and cloves with intense floral aromatics to treasure. Lychee, pineapple, and nutty almond overtones add complexity. Only 97 cases were produced.

Glunz Family Winery Vin Glogg – $14

This dessert wine is the ultimate winter warmer. It is a blend of half dry red wine and half port blended together with spices of cinnamon, cardamom, and orange peel. Serve the Vin Glogg warm.

Glunz Family Winery Mission Angelica – $38

This Mission Angelica wine was aged in oak through the winery’s solera for an average of 25 years. It is loaded with butterscotch and maple syrup flavors and balances out with a touch of acidity. It earned 93 points from Wine Enthusiast. 250 cases produced.

Kula Vineyards 2019 Port-style Dessert Wine – $38

This sticky wine was crafted with petite sirah grapes harvested late in the season to concentrate flavors and sweetness. It was then aged in French oak barrels for 22 months. It has a deep, dark color with aromas of chocolate and caramel. The wine is rich with flavors of fig, plum and raspberry. Try it with your favorite dark chocolate for dessert.

Four Sisters Ranch 2017 Semi-Sweet Orange Muscat – $18

Estate grown, this wine has notes of orange blossom and honey with a finish that lingers making you want another sip or enjoy before dinner with fruit, cheese, and nuts. Chill to taste.

Midnight Cellars NV Gemini Port – $42

A dark wine from a blend of zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, merlot, petite sirah and fortified California brandy. It starts with sweet aromas of caramel, raisins, baked cobbler and cinnamon leading into a mouth-feel chock full of ripe, sweet berries and spice. The finish lasts forever and tapers with a creamy texture and a warm brandy heat.

Paso Port Wine Company Noel Port – $48

A delightful port-style dessert wine. Noel pairs nicely with pumpkin pie or that special rum cake at Christmas time or just sitting around the fireplace on a cold evening with friends and family after a beautiful holiday celebration.

Riverstar Vineyards 2014 Twilight – $18

This dessert wine made with fortified zinfandel has sweet raspberry and strawberry aromas with light-bodied berry flavor with a hint of coconut. Pairs with a chocolate mousse like a dream.

Twin Coyote Windy Stowaway Captain’s Reserve Dessert Wine – $38

Stow this port-style wine away for an evening in front of the fireplace. Blended with late-harvest merlot and three traditional port grapes: touriga nacional, tinta cao, and souzão and fortified with brandy, this wine goes well with chocolate or salty blue cheese.

Vista Del Rey 2018 Barbera Dessert Wine – $30

Winemaker Dave King took a little barbera and made a dessert wine in a port style. The result is a superb and sticky dessert wine. It tastes like dark berries, dark chocolate, and spices. It is 19-percent alcohol and comes in a 375ml bottle.

Publisher’s note: For the eighth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting and tasting and tasting, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

