Golf Courses in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best golf courses in Paso Robles? In this list we have complied our favorite golf courses and in Paso Robles and the nearby North County area where you can tee-off:

Paso Robles Golf Club

Paso Robles Golf Club is a 50-year-old golf course that is now under new, local ownership and undergoing a “complete makeover.” Originally a private club, the Paso Robles Golf Club is now open to the public. The club features an 18-hole championship golf course, a clubhouse, restaurant, banquet facility, veranda and a bar. The Paso Robles Golf Club is located at 1600 Country Club Drive, Paso Robles. For more information or to book a tee time, visit their website, pasoroblesgolfclub.com, or call (805) 238-4722.

Hunter Ranch Golf Club

Hunter Ranch Golf Course is an 18-hole championship course located at 4041 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. The greens putt fast and smooth, and the fairways are lined with oak trees, natural lakes, and native grasses. The club is set atop the highest point in Paso Robles, and the surrounding views includes vineyards and rolling wooded hills. The club is set outside of town with no nearby homes. To book a tee time or for more information, visit their website at hunterranchgolf.com or call (805) 237-7444.

Links Course Paso Robles

Links Golf Course in Paso Robles is a newly refurbished, 18-hole course that was was inspired by the great courses of Scotland and designed by Tiger Wood’s first teacher, according to it’s website. The driving range offers 300+ yards of all grass with multiple raised targets, a chipping green, and a large putting green. Call (805) 227-4567 or book online at linkscourseatpasorobles.com.

River Oaks

River Oaks Golf Course is a small, unique, 6-hole course that offers three sets of tees with different angles of approach and distances to the greens, giving the player the opportunity to have a full 18 hole experience. This concept makes the course approachable for golfers of all ages and skill levels. River Oaks Golf Course is perfect for golfers whoa re practicing their short game or golfers looking for a quick round. To book a tee time or for more information, visit their website at www.riveroaksgolfcourse.com or call (805) 226-8099.

Golf course in Atascadero

Chalk Mountain

Chalk Mountain is part of a family of three golf courses on the Central Coast, with Chalk Mountain being located in Atascadero, as well Dairy Creek in San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay Golf Course in Morro Bay. Chalk Mountain Golf Course situated among oak groves and the large greens are “perfect for beginners while daring enough to urge experienced players to press their luck.” Chalk Mountain is located at 10000 El Bordo Ave in Atascadero. To book a tee time or for more information, visit their website at chalkmountaingolf.com or call (805) 466-8848.

