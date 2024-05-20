Best of the West Equipment Show returns Memorial Day weekend

– The “Best of the West Antique Equipment Show” will take place at the historic Santa Margarita Ranch from Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26. The event is designed as a hands-on experience for the whole family.

The show provides a rare opportunity to interact with hundreds of historical pieces of equipment and machinery, which guests can touch, sit on, and in many cases, ride. This Memorial Day celebration also pays tribute to military personnel, past and present.

Tickets cost $30 for the entire weekend or $15 daily. Children 5 and under can attend for free. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate. Train ride tickets will be available for purchase on-site.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring earth-moving demonstrations, tractor parades, blacksmith demonstrations, grain and threshing activities, and plowing demonstrations. At noon, there will be a moment of silence to honor fallen heroes, followed by a flyover salute and a military vehicle parade.

The event includes daily tractor parades, a classic car display, airplane flyovers, a military vehicle exhibit, steam engine train rides with passenger cars from Disneyland, giant earth-moving equipment demonstrations, and pioneer-era wagons and horses. A “kids corral” will offer activities such as gold panning, climbing bales, and a tractor sand pit area.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau will serve tri-tip sandwiches, alongside Heavenly Hot Dogs and the Templeton Drama Club, which will offer cotton candy. Firestone-Walker brews and Ancient Peaks wine will also be available.

The Santa Margarita Ranch, located in Santa Margarita just off Highway 101, is known for its historical significance and natural beauty. Dating back to 1774, the ranch features mission period and rancho-style buildings, including the Asistencia Barn, which will host hourly tours each day. The barn frequently holds weddings and special events.

The “Best of the West” Antique Equipment Show and Memorial Day Celebration is sponsored by the Pioneer Day Committee and the Rossi Foundation.

For more information, visit bestofthewestshow.com, pasoroblespioneerday.org, or the event’s Facebook page.

