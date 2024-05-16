Best Paso Robles rosé wines for summer

– Rosé wine has come along way from white zinfandel, and Paso Robles has a lot of premium rosé wines to offer. Rosé is quite possibly the quintessential summer wine. Perfect for sipping poolside, serving at barbecues, and enjoying at picnics.

Rosé wines are most available at this time of year and there are plenty of good ones around. We’ve been tasting through dozens of summer wines to recommend for this series and will have sparkling, white, and red wine recommendations coming soon.

Here are some of our favorite Paso Robles rosés to recommend for your summer enjoyment. A special thanks goes to all the wineries who participated.

Austin Hope 2023 Rosé – $37

A blend of mourvèdre and grenache. It offers aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon and strawberries that continue through the palate. The overall mouthfeel is light and crisp and finished with a splash of citrus sea salt. It’s perfect to pair with warm summer days.

Barton 2023 Fancy Rosé of Grenache – $40

This grenache features notes of hibiscus and dragon fruit. Enjoy on a sunny day with a fruit and goat cheese flatbread.

Crush Vineyard 2023 Tantric – $34

Dark salmon in color, this tannat rosé is bright and crisp. It’s a fruit-forward rosé with a long smooth finish, creating an alluring experience on the palate. Features notes of ripe strawberry, stone fruit, and honeysuckle.

Cutruzzola Vineyards 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir – $35

Strawberry, passion fruit, and guava notes bring a beautiful complexity to this wine. A lime zest finish makes this rosé an elegant fresh wine. The vibrant pink of this rosé brings a warm hue to your table. Aged in stainless steel.

Dubost 2022 Rosé – $25

This 100% grenache noir is medium pink in appearance. On the nose, it features alpine strawberry, guava, spiced red apple, lemon, cherry candy, and earthiness. A tight wood pallet with searing acid and mild tannin makes for a lingering finish on the tongue.

Écluse 2022 Rosé – $34

This wine begins with a beautiful salmon color. It’s perfectly balanced with aromas of white peach, watermelon, strawberry shortcake, and a hint of jasmine. On the palate you’ll find flavors of honeydew melon, white peach, and lychee fruit. Incredibly crisp and refreshing with a clean finish, this wine is perfect to enjoy chilled on a warm day.

Eberle Winery 2023 Cotes-Du-Robles Rosé – $30

This grenache features the tropical aromas of lychee, papaya, and pink grapefruit. The bright acidity in this rosé makes it a great pairing with smoked salmon on a bagel with cream cheese and capers, or Dungeness crab cakes with lemon aioli sauce. It was one of our favorites.

Graveyard Vineyards Paso Tombstone Pink – $24

This rosé is a blend of syrah and cabernet sauvignon. French blush in color, it wafts in the air with scents of fresh fruits. The flavors of summertime harvest of strawberries and raspberries with hints of orange zest on the palate. There’s a charming, happy finish with traces of watermelon rind.

Graveyard Vineyards 2023 Reserve Rosé – $44

Light salmon in color with aromas of oranges and strawberries. It is easy to drink with a vibrant taste of citrus, with hints of honey and a full mouthfeel. This wine will pair nicely with seafood paella, Indian dishes, and a Mediterranean salad with feta cheese.

Lone Madrone 2023 Points West Rosé – $27

Fruity aromas like fresh strawberries, grapefruit pith, and lime juice-soaked papaya linger on the nose. While bright, candied strawberry, and crisp acidity are featured on the palate. Picked and pressed cold then aged for three months in stainless steel.

McPrice Myers 2023 Beautiful Earth Rosé – $35

This delicious wine offers a mix of fruity flavors from a blend of grenache, mourvéde, clairette blanche, and grenache blanc. It features strawberry guava, pacific madrone berries, nadal plum, pepino melon, raspberry granita, peach syrup, freesia, and lemon verbena.

Midnight Cellars 2023 Lunar Rosé – $29

This blend of zinfandel and grenache entices with aromas of fresh strawberries and white flowers. On the palate, this pink wine features peach, ripe pineapple and apricot.

Mitchella 2023 Reluctant Rosé – $28

The refreshing blend of zinfandel and malbec this rosé has bright aromatic notes of fresh strawberry and geranium. With a slightly dry acidity, this wine has hints of lime, strawberry, and watermelon.

Mystic Hill Vineyards 2023 Hearts Rosé – $30

Light salmon in color this blend of cabernet sauvignon, malbec, merlot, and petit verdot features notes of strawberry, vanilla, rhubarb, and watermelon on the nose. Then on the palate, this wine explores flavors of watermelon, tart cherry, pomegranate, and floral.

One Stone 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir – $18

This pinot noir enchants the nose with aromas of jasmine, watermelon, and tangerine with underlying mineral accents. The palate is fresh and summery, filling the palate with notes of raspberry, melon, tangelo, wet slate, and sea spray.

ONX 2022 Tracing Paper – $40

This 100% tempranillo is a floral and fruit foraward rosé. Highlighting flavors of white peach, juicy pineapple, floral, and a pop of citrus on the palate. Aged in stainless steel.

Opolo 2022 Rosé – $28

A delightful blend of grenache, syrah, and viognier. It offers vibrant aromas of melon, nectarine, orange rind, and candied cherry. A round, luscious texture floods the mouth with light flavors of watermelon, tangelo, lime zest and strawberry lemonade.

Peachy Canyon 2023 Rosé – $32

This beautiful coral rosé boasts intense aromas of strawberries, guava, flint and honeysuckle. Lemon zest plays on red currants, strawberries and cream that are moderated by pleasant minerality. The flavors lead the way to a long mouth-watering finish that features hints of honey and delicate acidity.

Pelletiere Estate Vineyard 2022 Mayson Rosé – $55

Fresh red berries, like ripe strawberries and luscious raspberries, lead the way, offering a burst of fruit-forward delight. A touch of blood orange adds a citrusy zest that elevates the aromatic profile, while a subtle hint of chalk provides an intriguing mineral dimension.

Serial Wines 2023 Deseo Vineyards Rosé – $35

This 100% syrah features a fragrance of rose petals, white peach, and hibiscus. On the palate notes of white cherry, blue flower, and tangerine. Lucious mid-palate depth unfolds to a clean finish with hints of marine minerality and white jasmine.

The Blending Lab 2023 Grenache Gris – $55

This orange wine spent two weeks on skins, giving it herbaceous orange blossom tea aromas and flavors. It pairs well with barbeque, cardamom-seasoned trout, or Moroccan food.

Vista Del Rey 2023 ‘Playa del Zin Rosé – $25

A wonderful dry rosé offering from local zinfandel fanatic and winemaker Dave King. It has a light pink hue, bright flavors of strawberry, orange, and spice, and a crisp finish.

