Best Paso Robles sparkling wines for summer

– Paso Robles, renowned for its robust red wines and picturesque vineyards, also offers an array of exquisite sparkling wines that are perfect for summer enjoyment.

With the sun-soaked days and balmy evenings, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with a refreshing glass of bubbly. Whether you’re hosting a summer party, enjoying a picnic in one of the region’s scenic spots, or simply unwinding after a long day, these local sparkling wines will elevate your experience.

Here are our top recommendations for the best Paso Robles sparkling wines to sip and savor this summer.

Paso Robles sparkling wines for summer

Ancient Peaks 2022 Sparkling – $50

This blend of pinot noir and chardonnay offers ethereal aromas of peach, strawberry, summer hay, and shaved almond. The palate is light and effervescent with flavors of apple, pink grapefruit, lemon grass, and brioche.

Graveyard Vineyards Ascender Pomegranate Sparkling – $36

Blush pink in color with bright juicy pomegranates and green apples on the nose. On the palate, flavors of raspberries, candied fruit and pomegranates fill your mouth. Lots of bubbles! Nice acidity and a lovely finish. Great for Sunday brunch.

Hope Family Wines Treana Blanc de Blancs – $55

This delightful bubbly presents delicate floral aromas of golden apple, stone fruit, and shaved almond. An ethereal mouthfeel dances with notes of pear, green apple, citrus, and brioche. Cheers!

Lone Madone Winery 2022 Petillant Naturel Chenin Blanc – $45

This bubbly chenin blanc features flavors of lemon zest, floral and bright acid. Aromatics contain creamy citrus and honeydew melon. This sparkling wine was aged for a few months in stainless steel tanks.

Opolo Sparkling – $16

Light golden in color, this 100% French colombard holds effervescent notes of peach and apple that lead to a delightful finish. The wine is perfect for an afternoon poolside, or for toasting at your finest celebrations.

Rava Winery Sparkling Blanc de Blancs – $55

This brut sparkling wine displays a bead of refined bubbles and a pale straw color. It has aromas of pineapple and yellow apples accented by toasted almond and biscuit notes from the extended aging on the lees, finishing with hints of lemon citrus.

Sculptera Sparkling – $32

This French colombard’s bright palate brings forth flavors of nectarine zest and ripe apple fill the sense as the bubbles protrude to the top of the glass. Overall it’s fresh and silky. The palate shows cherry and a subtle note of nectarine.

Tobin James Sparkling Dream Weaver – $14

This sparkling wine has a refreshing balance of white peach fruit, tingly acid, and subtle sweetness. Its body is zippy, fresh, and light bouncing effervescence. It’s off-dry and pairs well with brunch, charcuterie, fried chicken, waffles, oysters, crab cakes, and lobster. It’s a great value.

Share To Social Media