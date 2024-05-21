Best Paso Robles white wines for summer

–Paso Robles, while famed for its reds, excels in producing exceptional white wines that are perfect for the sunny days of summer.

These whites, with their crisp and refreshing profiles, are ideal for pairing with light summer fare or enjoying on a warm afternoon. From zesty albariños to crisp sauv blancs, Paso Robles’ white wines showcase the region’s versatility and commitment to quality.

Here are our top recommendations for the best Paso Robles white wines to brighten your summer days.

White wines to enjoy this summer

Ancient Peaks 2022 Sauvignon Blanc – $18

This sauvignon blanc opens with aromas of grapefruit, peach skin and tropical papaya. The mouthfeel is textured with notes of citrus, green apple, and pineapple with a core flavor of minerality and grassiness.

Barton 2023 Sentinelle Viognier – $40

This refreshing viogner opens with pretty aromas of guava, white peach with hints of ripe kiwi and jasmine tea. On the palate, flavors of lychee, nectarine, and raw pecan lead to a finish of wet granite and fresh ocean spray.

Brecon Estate 2023 True Acacia Head Albariño – $48

This albariño features an aroma of elegant white peaches and nectarines. On the palate, there is a citrusy, zesty bite. Aged in acacia to add structure and to fill out the mid-palate.

Cromavera 2022 Albariño – $32

This white wine offers aromas of melon, pear and lime, with floral notes. The flavor features stone fruit and ripe apple. It earned 90 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Crush Vineyard 2021 Abstract – $38

Pale gold in color, this aromatic chenin blanc is layered and full-bodied, offering a full round mouthfeel balanced by fresh acidity. It features notes of pear, green apple, and lemon curd.

Cutruzzola Vineyards 2020 Riesling – $36

A delicate nose of white flowers leads to lemon curd, pineapple, and a flinty finish. This elegant riesling will have you wanting more. It was aged in 100% stainless steel.

Eberle Winery 2023 Cotes-Du-Robles Blanc – $34

This Rhone-style white wine is a delicious blend of grenache blanc, picpoul blanc, and viognier. It offers notes of kiwi and key lime, with hints of beeswax, and undertones of honeydew and cantaloupe. Barrel-aged for six months in French oak. It was one of our favorites.

Eberle Winery 2023 Estate Chardonnay -– $35

This chardonnay features notes of Meyer lemon and juicy pear, with hints of brioche and caramel, and a delicate aroma of apple blossom. It was barrel-aged for six months and stirred twice a week for three months.

Écluse 2023 Chardonnay – $36

This wine begins with a beautiful golden hue and aromas of toasted brioche, tropical fruit, honeysuckle, pear, vanilla, and a hint of butterscotch. These tropical fruit flavors continue on the palate with notes of starfruit, kiwi, guava, and mango.

Grapestake Cellars 2023 Viognier – $32

This white is fresh and easy to drink with aromas of ripe peach, jasmine, and marshmallow with hints of citrus and orange blossoms on the bright finish. Serve chilled for a summer treat. Grapestake is a small boutique winery with limited production.

Graveyard Vineyards 2023 Sauvignon Blanc – $26

This wine offers crisp aromas of grapefruit and pineapple. It has flavors of mango, lemongrass, and tropical dreams, with a tangerine zest finish, allowing you to relax and enjoy the lovely finish.

Graveyard Vineyards Paso Tombstone White – $24

A blend of sauvignon blanc, falenia, viognier, and muscat, this wine features aromas of juicy fruit gum, white lilac, and coconut. Tropical flavors of banana, papaya, lime, and white peach, with mouthwatering acidity on your palate, make this wine nicely balanced and delicious.

Hope Family Wines 2021 Treana Blanc – $25

This Rhone-style blend of marsanne, viogner, and roussane showcases aromas of white peach and apricot. The aromas continue through to the palette and seamlessly integrate with flavors of lemon zest and fresh orange blossoms. It was one of our favorites.

Lone Madrone 2022 Points West White – $40

This blend of roussane, vermentino, grenache blanc, and picpoul blanc carries impressive minerality. It’s lively with lemon zest with glimmers of anise brought from limestone. This wine has a nose of honeydew rind, orange guava, and white flowers.

LXV 2023 Sauvignon Blanc – Semillon – $65

This white is an expressive blend of tropical fruits, white peach, and lemon zest, with floral undertones and fresh herbs on the nose. On the palate, there is a crisp acidity, balanced richness, flavors of citrus, stone fruit, and a hint of minerality with a long, refreshing finish.

Midnight Cellars 2023 Aurora Reserve – $39

This white is a delicious blend of viognier, picpoul blanc, and grenache blanc. It offers flavors of honeysuckle and crisp green apple, with an aroma of citrus blossom and pear. This wine’s vibrant acidity makes it a perfect companion for savoring sunny afternoons.

Midnight Cellars 2023 Grenache Blanc – $39

In this grenache blanc, a pale yellow hue sets the stage for lively aromas of lemon peel and apricot. Its palate bursts with fresh peach and lychee flavors, balanced by a bright minerality and crisp acidity. It’s fantastic.

Mitchella 2023 Sauvignon Blanc – $32

This sauvignon blanc features aromas of citrus blossom and green apple. A lush mouthfeel of gooseberry and lime leads into vivid crispness and mineral notes that linger on the palate for a mouthwatering finish.

Mitchella 2023 Innuendo –$32

This blend of chardonnay, viognier, and sauvignon blanc is layered with aromas of nectarine and citrus. It offers a lush mouthfeel of white peach and tropical fruit combining on the palate for a fresh and juicy finish.

Monochrome 2022 Center Tone – $50

This delightful grenache gris has an orange hue. It leads with a textured mouthfeel followed by fruit and a touch of oak barrel-influenced flavors. It earned 95 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Monochrome 2022 By the Book – $48

This blend of albillo mayor, sauvignon blanc, and viognier offers a taste of a unique Spanish variety. It received 94 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine. They said it perfectly, “Aromas of peach, lime, wet rocks and subtle mint lead from the nose into a grippy palate of crisp nectarine and aromatic apple slices.”

Mystic Hills Vineyards 2023 Requiés Sauvignon Blanc – $27

This 100% sauvignon blanc features aromas of stone fruit, citrus, lemongrass and straw. It offers flavors of lemon, tart stone fruit, and floral undertones. It’s perfect for a summer picnic and was one of our favorites.

ONX 2022 L’Autre Femme –$45

This white blend of picpou blanc and viognier from the Templeton Gap is sharp yet sweet. It offers aromas and flavors of creamy lemon curd and banana chips with concentrated rum and sweet butterscotch, balanced with bright lychee and pineapple juice before succumbing to an electrically floral finish of lemon pith. It was aged for six months in French oak barrels.

Opolo 2023 Albariño – $30

This 100% albariño is aromatic with scents of star fruit, white peach, kiwi and sea spray. The palate is impeccably weighted, displaying electric flavors of green apple, nectarine, exotic citrus and herbal spices. Racy, minerally textures finish with a refreshing elegance.

Peachy Canyon 2023 Péche Blanche – $32

This Rhone-style white has a nose full of honeysuckle, lemon zest, peach pit, and just a touch of flinty concrete. One sip and your palate is filled with lemon zest, guava, and green apples. It has hints of limestone and flint to help balance the crisp acidity and full weight of this dry wine.

San Simeon 2021 Monterey Chardonnay – $18.95

This chardonnay was barrel fermented in small new French and American oak barrels. The mouth is filled with flavors of tropical fruit and citrus, balanced with spicy characteristics from barrel fermentation. On the nose, it features scents of guava and pear along with notes of vanilla and spice.

San Simeon 2022 Paso Robles Sauvignon Blanc – $18.95

Fermented in stainless steel, this bright wine is filled with intense aromas of white flowers and honey with fresh, grassy notes on the nose. Classic flavors of bright citrus, pear, and lime zest along with a slight hint of minerality complement the wine’s rich palate.

Sculpterra 2022 Sauvignon Blanc –$34

Crisp ripe citrus flavors combine perfectly with clean fruit, tasty, and fresh palate weight. Pair this sauvignon blanc with spicy pad Thai shrimp, or a spicy green papaya salad. The tart and citrus flavors of the wine cut right through any spicy dish.

Sculpterra Winery 2023 Héroe Viognier – $28

This viognier is harmonious with fruity flavors ending in savory and juicy notes. The palate contains an array of stone fruit flavors, including apricot, nectarine, peach, plum, and even kiwi. It is delicious and a great value.

Sculpterra Winery 2022 Muscat – $32

This 100% muscat features flavors of orange peel, flower blossoms, and golden raisins. This wine would be great paired with spicy Thai food or try it with dried berries, walnuts and almonds.

Sculpterra 2021 Pinot Grigio – $34

This 100% pinot grigio was aged in 100% stainless steel. Predominant flavors of grapefruit and lemon persist on the palate, followed by flavors of slightly spiced green apple and hints of sweet pear.

Serial Wines 2021 Adelaide District Grenache Blanc – $55

This white offers deep gold hues and fragrances of fresh pressed Fuji apple and lemon curd. It offers juicy flavors of ripe peach, pear and plum, with the slightest notes of croissant on the finish. Delightful!

Serial Wines 2022 Estrella District Albariño – $45

This wine has aromas of white peach and lemon pith, with accents of sea spray and white pepper. It has a crisp palate displaying focused acidity. Then enjoy flavors of nectarine and honeysuckle with a long finish with hints of minerality.

Stephen Ross 2023 Albariño – $32

This delightful white has uplifting aromatics of stone fruit, petrichor, and lime rind. The coastal influence is evident in the acidity and energetic verve, balanced with rich ripe flavors on the palate.

Stephen Ross 2023 Pinot Noir Blanc – $32

This wine expresses tropical fruit aromas, like passion fruit, and some of the same aromatics found in New Zealand white wines. The aromas carry through on the palate with zippy fresh fruit flavors.

Stephen Ross 2022 Chardonnay – $32

The aromas of this wine are expressive, showing fresh cut apple, pineapple, and brioche. The mouth features flavors of nutmeg spiciness and apple orchard fruit notes. It earned 92 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

The Blending Lab – White Wine Blending Kit – $110

Rather than a single wine, this is a unique opportunity to make your own blend. This kit will help you recreate a one-of-a-kind blending class experience. Become a winemaker for the day in the comfort of your own home with on-demand class-inspired videos. It includes three 375ml wines, beakers, pipette, funnel, and bottle to cork your new creation. It’s a perfect activity for your next party or gift for a fellow wine lover.

