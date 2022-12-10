Best pinot noir wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

– Pinot noir is always a popular choice for holiday parties and dinners because it is easy to pair with so many holiday dishes. Pinot noir’s traditional characters of medium-bodied fruit, lower alcohol, velvety mouthfeel, and bright acidity make it an excellent lighter red wine for an appetizer plate of charcuterie and cheeses or holiday meals. After tasting many local pinot noir wines, we made recommendations for you below. We suggest serving these wines slightly chilled at about 55°F.

Top local pinot noir wine recommendations

Austin Hope 2021 Pinot Noir — $47

This first release of the Austin Hope pinot noir is inspired by old-world French Burgundian-style wines. The elegant soft ruby color brings aromas of fresh cherry and raspberry. On the palate, the fresh fruit flavors present on the nose blend with earth nuances of mushroom and clove creating a layered profile. The wine finishes with layers of medium-bodied tannins and a splash of delightful acid.

Cordant Winery 2020 Radian Vineyard Pinot Noir — $70

The color on this pinot noir jumps out as ruby red with garnet touches on the rim but is almost completely opaque. Aromas of Jolly Rancher and Dr. Pepper evolve into baking spices and cranberries, strawberries, and rhubarb pie. The palate is enveloped in bright fruit, clove, and cherry, blonde leather caramel undertones, and finishes like a smokey cigar box and fresh earth.

Derby Wine Estates 2018 Pinot Noir — $36

Ruby-red color and aromas of bright red fruit, orange zest, and black pepper lead to a full mouthfeel and supple acidity. From the Derbyshire vineyard, this pinot earned 92 points from the Wine Enthusiast. This delightful wine was one of our favorites, and will pair well with a roasted turkey and all the fixin’s.

Jack Creek Cellars 2019 Hillside Reserve Pinot Noir — $56

Braised blackberry, crushed cherry, and sweet tobacco present prominently on the nose. Traces of field raspberry, plum, and cranberry lend depth to the palate, gradually opened by feathered tannins and pleasant acidity. Jasmine flower, acai berry, and thyme gently settle, while a touch of toffee and savory spice grace the finish.

Per Caso Winery 2016 Pinot Noir — $47

This pinot is medium ruby in color with beautiful saturation in the glass. A bright and perfumed nose highlights fresh cherries, rhubarb, and floral notes of lilac. The palate is silky and forthcoming with bright fruit. The finish is plush and nicely textured. This vintage drinks well now and possesses enough tannin to permit additional aging.

Publisher’s note: For the ninth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. There were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

