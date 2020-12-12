Best rosé wines in Paso Robles for the 2020 holidays

–Rosé wines have come along way since white zinfandel. I remember it as a holiday tradition at family get-togethers when I was young. Today’s Paso Robles’ rosés are sophisticated and delicious. They come in a wide spectrum of pink hues, from light to dark, and are pressed from a growing number of varieties of wine grapes. These rose wines present a fresh taste of Paso Robles wines at reasonable prices.

These Paso Robles rosé wines will pair well with lighter fare, appetizers like prosciutto-wrapped melon, smoked salmon and deviled eggs. They will also go well with baked ham, pork tenderloin and white meat of a roasted turkey. For all the holiday chefs out there, consider enjoying rosé wines yourself as you prepare holiday meals. Remember to serve them chilled. Enjoy!

Ancient Peaks 2019 Rosé – $28

Made from pinot noir grown at its estate Margarita Vineyard, This pink wine greets the nose with delicate aromas of orange blossom, watermelon, and kiwi. It has a clean, stony texture and delivers crisp flavors of strawberry, tangerine and mint leaf.

Broken Earth 2019 Grenach Rosé – $22

This grenache noir has a nose of strawberries and cream, while the palate welcomes tart berry notes with a refreshing off-dry mouthfeel and lingering finish.

Four Sisters 2018 Grenache Rosé – $22

A perfect rosé for the holidays. An off-dry wine with aromas of ripe berries, fresh watermelon, and a hint of cranberry.

Justin 2019 Rosé – $20

This is a rosé of mostly syrah that was whole-cluster pressed and fermented like a white wine. It has a beautiful salmon color in the glass with bright red fruit, crisp apple, and subtle herbal notes.

ONX 2019 Indie Rosé – $22

A lighter-styled rosé of Tempranillo with aromas of honeysuckle and lime along with sweet notes of pink lemonade and white peach. It has a lower level of alcohol at 13.5-percent and moderate acidity.

Riverstar Vineyards 2019 Rosé – $18

It’s a 100-percent syrah rosé that is light and crisp. It has flavors of plumbs, raspberry, and finishes with moderate acidity. It pairs well with cheeses like chevre, salads, and other appetizers.

Sea Shell Cellars 2019 Grenache Rosé – $21

This crisp rose offers succulent aromas of fresh peaches and flavors of apricot and persimmons. It offers flavors and aromas of stone fruits like white peaches and nectarines with notes of black tea and finishes with crispy acidity. It was my wife personal favorite of the rosé wines.

Seven Angels Cellars 2019 Retirement Rosé – $19

This delightful rosé has notes of spice and soft strawberry on the nose with flavors of summer peach and hints of ripe berry. It’s a great wine to kick off your holiday meal.

Vista Del Rey 2019 Dry Zinfandel Rosé – $25

A rare rosé offering from zinfandel fanatic, winemaker Dave King. It’s has a pink hue, bright flavors of strawberry, orange and spice, and a crisp finish.

Publisher’s note: For the seventh year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting and tasting and tasting, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

