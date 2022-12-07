Best rosé wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

– Rosé wines have come a long way since it was synonymous with white zinfandel. I remember rosé as a holiday tradition at family get-togethers when I was young. Today’s Paso Robles’ rosés are sophisticated and delicious. They come in a wide spectrum of pink hues, from light to dark, and are pressed from a growing number of varieties of wine grapes. These rose wines present a fresh taste of Paso Robles wines at reasonable prices.

Paso Robles rosé wines pair well with lighter fare and appetizers like prosciutto-wrapped melon, smoked salmon, and deviled eggs. They will also go well with baked ham, pork tenderloin, and white meat of a roasted turkey. For all the holiday chefs out there, consider enjoying rosé wines yourself as you prepare holiday meals. Remember to serve them chilled. Enjoy!

Top local rosé wine recommendations

Aron Hill 2021 Primrose – $32

This estate-grown 100% primitivo rosé from the Willow Creek AVA is a juicy delight. 300 cases were produced.

Brecon Estate 2021 Rose Central Coast – $40

This pink wine delivers aromas and flavors of red berries and refreshing white cherry notes. It’s a dry, Bordeaux-inspired refreshing rosé. It has a lightness of flavor that comes directly from fifty-plus-year-old cabernet sauvignon grapes.

Broken Earth Winery 2020 Grenache Rosé – $25

This wine is bright, fresh and highly perfumed. While it is dry on the palate the flavors are dominated by strawberries.

Donati Family Vineyard 2021 Reserve Rosé of Grenache – $30

A yellowish shade of pink in the glass, this wine offers citrus peel and light-dried cherry aromas on the earthy nose. There’s a subtle candied tangerine peel flavor to the sip. The grenache was grown in the El Pomar District.

Jack Creek Cellars 2021 ‘Glow’ Rosé – $28

This luxurious rose´opens with orange blossom and melon n the nose, followed by hints of apricot and peach on the palate. It has a touch of tart dryness that brings to mind and orange tea on the finish.

Kula Vineyard and Winery Grenache Rosé – $26

Beautiful peach color in hue, this dry grenache rosé presents an inviting nose of strawberry, pomegranate, and watermelon. It’s crisp on the palate, with mouthwatering flavors of pink grapefruit, raspberry, and roses leading to a smooth finish. The grapes were hand-harvested and hand-sorted before fermentation in neutral French oak. Only 115 cases were produced.

Le Vigne 2021 Rosé of Sangiovese – $22

This pink wine opens with aromas of mixed berries followed by freshly ground baking spices and subtle white pepper. Açaí perfectly describes the forward flavors, with culinary cedar plank and dried strawberry on the finish. This bottling is an age-worthy display of 100% Sangiovese. It earned 92 points and a gold medal from the Sunset International Wine Competition.

Shale Oak Winery 2021 Rose – $24

This delicious pine wine offers aromas and flavors of fresh strawberries, watermelon, ripe peach, and beautiful acidity. It’s a perfect way to start a holiday party with cheese and charcuterie.

Victor Hugo Winery 2021 Les Mis Estate Rose – $20

This wine presents enticing aromas of kiwi and cherries with some subtle hints of citrus in the background. It has a somewhat fleshy, supple mid-palate followed by a clean, crisp finish.It was awarded a gold medal from the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition. It is a great value.

Vina Robles 2021 Rose Huerhuero Vineyard – $22

This rosé shows an exceptionally light coral color with a nose of strawberry, pomegranate, and honeysuckle notes. It delivers flavors of rich red fruit and moderate acid with a lively, quenching dry finish. It is a blend of syrah, grenache, and viognier.

Vista Del Rey 2020 ‘Playa del Zin’ Rosé – $25

A wonderful dry rosé offering from local zinfandel fanatic and winemaker Dave King. It has a light pink hue, bright flavors of strawberry, orange, and spice, and a crisp finish. Highly recommended.

Publisher’s note: For the ninth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After enjoyably tasting them, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

