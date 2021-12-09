Best sparkling wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2021

–With the holiday season now upon us, we invited our local wineries to help us with their top wine recommendations. Wow, were we impressed by the submissions! When you celebrate this season and raise a glass at your Christmas dinner and New Year’s Eve celebration, consider pouring some of our delightful local wines.

Today we consider sparkling wine recommendations. Champagne has always been a popular choice for kicking off the holidays and to ring in the New Year. California’s Champagne-style sparkling wines make for excellent choices. From the sparkling wines submitted, here are the ones we recommend. Cheers to a bright new year!

Our recommendations are in alphabetical order. Serve them chilled.

Top local sparkling wine recommendations

Bianchi Signature Sparkling – $25

This sparking is a Champagne-style wine made with Methode Charmat fermented in stainless tanks. Its predominately French Columbard grapes give it a pleasant brut dryness creating a unique clean pungent fruitiness. Perfect for your holiday toasts and cheers and everyday sparkling enjoyment.

Castoro Cellars Brut Methode Champenoise – $40

This delightful sparkling wine is craft­ed with estate-grown grapes using the tra­di­tion­al Méthode Cham­p­enoise process. The cuvée, or base wine, for this bub­bly, is 100-percent estate-grown chardon­nay grapes from the Blind Faith vine­yard.

Circle B Brut Naturale – $28

This sparkling spent eight months in French oak. It has a tropical nose with a touch of yeast. It’s crisp with zesty lemon aromas and flavors. It has a clean finish with minerality.

Kula Vineyards Sparkling Rosé – $28

This 100% pinot noir brut sparkling wine is a beautiful coral pink. It offers aromas of strawberries and wildflowers with fruit flavors and a crisp finish. It’s a perfect way to start your holidays with a toast or accompany a dessert.

Paris Valley Road 2019 Sparkling – $36

This bubbly was aged on its lees in tirage for almost 12 months. It’s a blend of grenache blanc, sauvignon gris, verdejo and macabeo. It opens with notes of white peaches and cashews, followed by green apple and citrus zest. It finishes with bright acidity.

Rava Brut Methode Champenoise Sparkling Wine – $42

A wonderful holiday treat from Paso Robles’ premier sparkling producers. It offers a stream of tiny bubbles with fresh aromas of nectarine and Meyer lemon with hints of minerality. It’s made from 100% chardonnay grapes. Cheers!

Rava Brut Blanc de Noir Methode Champenoise Sparkling Wine – $53

This blanc de noir is made from 100% pinot noir grapes. It is crisp on the pallet and had aromas of kiwi and raspberry with yeasty notes. Flavors of honeydew melon bring it to a creamy finish.

Sculpterra Sparkling Wine – $28

This is the winery’s first-ever sparkling wine. It’s concentrated with bouquets of toasted hazelnut, and a hint of classic stone fruits. The fruit comes from the coastal regions of Central California and is 100-percent French Colombard. The fruit is grown for sparkling wine production and the grapes are picked at the perfect time with proper sugar and acid balance in the berries.

SummerWood Winery 2019 Awa Sparkling Grenache Blanc – $40

This 100% grenache blanc is crafted from SummerWood’s estate grapes. “Awa” means bubbles in Japanese and celebrates the owners’ family roots from Osaka. This bright sparkling wine has notes of honeysuckle, Asian pear, and citrus with a hint of hazelnut and toast. This bright wine greets the palate with flavors of crisp Granny Smith apples, lemon, lime, earth tones, mandarin zest, and grapefruit. Only 182 cases have been produced.

Vina Robles Brut Sparkling Wine – $26

A classic non-vintage bubbly perfect for holiday toasts. It’s a blend of chardonnay and pinot noir. This sparkling wine is produced using the traditional Methode Champenoise” style, which undergoes a secondary fermentation in the bottle. It has notes of apple and a toasty finish.

Publisher’s note: For the eighth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting and tasting, there were many solid, well-made Paso Robles wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

