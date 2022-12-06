Best sparkling wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

–With the holiday season now upon us, we invited our local wineries to help us with their top wine recommendations. Wow, were we impressed by the submissions. When you celebrate this season and raise a glass at your Christmas dinner and New Year’s Eve celebration, consider pouring some of our delightful local bubbly wines.

Today we consider sparkling wine recommendations. Champagne has always been a popular choice for kicking off the holidays and ringing in the New Year. California’s Champagne-style sparkling wines make for excellent choices. From the sparkling wines submitted, here are the ones we recommend. Cheers to a bright new year!

Our recommendations are in alphabetical order. Serve them chilled.

Top local sparkling wine recommendations

Bianchi Signature Sparkling — $29

This sparking is a Champagne-style wine made with Methode Charmat fermented in stainless tanks. Its predominately French columbard grapes give it a pleasant brut dryness creating a unique clean pungent fruitiness. Perfect for your holiday toasts and cheers and everyday sparkling enjoyment.

Broken Earth Winery 2018 Sparkling Albarino — $36

This limited-release sparkling wine brings aromas of fresh-cut grass and tropical fruit, this Portuguese varietal offers balanced botanical and acidic flavors on the palate. It’s an excellent selection to ring in the New Year!

Four Lanterns ‘Jacqueline’ Sparkling Viognier – $60

The bubbly is made in the traditional Methode Champagnois. It was aged two years on its lees. It Is a natural brut sparkling with 0% residual sugar.

Laetitia NV Brut Cuvee — $30

Gala apple, streams of bubbles and soft melon notes meet to create this festive sparkling wine made from pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot blanc. Lemon chiffon and sultry pear framed by freshly baked challah bread come forward in this sparkling wine that is great for pairing with pork with an apple-celery root slaw or the winemaker’s favorite: potato chips.

LeVigne 2020 ‘Isabella’ Blanc De Noirs Sparkling – $52

This sparkling wine opens with aromas of peach and crème fraiche. On the pallet notes of tamarind and macadamia are framed by crisp acidity and silky mouthfeel. It’s named after the owner’s daughter.

Summerwood 2020 Asa Awa Sparkling Grenache Blanc – $40

This 100% grenache blanc has aromas of white flowers, green apples, and Asian pear. It greets the palate with flavors of grapefruit, lemon zest, green apples and lemon-lime. It’s perfect as an elegant aperitif, or pair it with fresh oysters, sushi or roasted chicken.

Tobin James Sparkling Dream Weaver — $14

This is a zesty and fresh extra dry sparkling wine with a slight sweetness and lingering peach essence. It’s a tremendous value.

More Paso Robles wine recommendations coming soon

Publisher’s note: For the ninth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. Fortunately, there were many solid, well-made Paso Robles wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

