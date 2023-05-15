Best summer camps for kids in Paso Robles

North County summer camps

– Summer camps are a great way for kids to learn new skills, make friends, and have fun during the summer months. Here is a list of some of the best summer camps available for kids in Paso Robles this summer:

Bob Cantu’s Basketball Camp

This camp is perfect for kids who love basketball and want to improve their skills. The camp is run by Bob Cantu, a former Former University of Southern California basketball coach, and is open to boys and girls ages 7-17. The camp offers both day and overnight options and runs from June 13-17. For more information, visit cantucamps.com or call (805) 610-4919.

Camp Natoma

This week-long overnight summer camp is located in the hills outside of Paso Robles and is open to students leaving first grade through leaving ninth grade. Campers gain self-confidence, become positive team players, expand their imagination, and develop a love for the outdoors. There are seven sessions available from June 26 to Aug. 13. For more information, visit campnatoma.org or call (805) 773-5126.

College for Kids Summer at Cuesta College

This camp is perfect for kids who want to learn new skills and explore their interests. The camp offers a wide range of classes in subjects such as science, art, and technology. For students entering the 5th through 9th grades in Fall 2023. Featuring three 2-week sessions starting June 12. For more information, visit cuesta.edu/communityprograms/youth-programs/collegeforkids or call (805) 546-3132.

Futures Sports Camp

This camp is perfect for kids who love sports and want to improve their skills. The camp offers a wide range of sports such as basketball, soccer, and volleyball. The camp is open to grades 5-8th and runs from June 17 to July 20 at Templeton High School. Offered by the Central Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes. For more information, visit centralcoastfca.org/futures-camp or call (805) 462-8555.

Summer of Discovery Y Camp – Centennial Park

This camp is perfect for kids who want to have fun and make new friends. The camp offers a wide range of activities such as arts and crafts, games, and outdoor play. The camp is open to kids in grades K-6 and runs from June 12 to August 11 at Centennial Park. For more information, visit sloymca.org/Program-Details/Summer-Camp-at-Centennial-Park or call (805) 543-8235.

Camp Ocean Pines

Overnight summer camp for youth ages 7-16. Activities include sea kayaking, target sports, arts and crafts, animals and nature, and performance arts. Located at 1473 Randall Drive in Cambria. To register and to see dates and rates go to campoceanpines.org/dates-rates or for more information email summercamp@campoceanpines.org.

City of Paso Robles Recreation

The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Department offers a variety of lessons and camps for children in the summer months. An interactive summer activity guide featuring summer classes and camps for children and teens offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services is available now at prcity.com/recreation. To view the swim lesson flyer and other aquatic activities planned for Centennial and Municipal pools this summer, visit prcity.com/aquatics. Online registration for all summer swim lessons are available at prcity.com/recreationonline.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center offers continuous sessions of creative programs that allow students to find their voices, connect and express themselves through the opportunity to try many artforms. Classes are inclusive, open to all students who wish to apply, and best of all, free. Students can now take up to 2 free classes. Visit (pryaf.org/enrollment) for information, class schedule and to create a parent portal, the next session will open for registration May 20.

Art Camps with Keshet Lavoux

Registration is now open for summer camp at Atascadero Bible Church (ABC) for children aged 6 and up. The camp is organized by Keshet Lavoux of Children’s Art Studio. The camp has four sessions, with each week featuring a different theme and activities, including “Oh La La Paris,” “Squishmallow Mania,” (two sessions), and “Peace, Love & VW Vans.” The camp runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. For more information and to register, email keshet@keshetlavoux.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/keshetlavoux.

Templeton Recreation Department

This summer, the Templeton Recreation Department is offering three different camps for children, a Summer Scoot Camp at Templeton Skate Park for ages 6-12, a Summer Skate Camp at Templeton Skate Park for ages 6-12, and a Flag Football League at Evers Sport Park for ages 5-14. To register or for more information about each camp, visit templetoncsd.org, click here, or call (805) 434-4900.

