Best summer camps for kids in Paso Robles

– Most parents like to plan some extra enrichment for their children by enrolling them in summer camps. Here is a list of some of the best summer camps available for Paso Robles and North County kids in 2022:

Bob Cantu’s Basketball Camp

Former University of Southern California basketball coach Bob Cantu will offer three sessions of basketball camp in San Luis Obispo County with one at Paso Robles High School from June 20 – July 14. Sessions are offered for children 5 to 17 years old. For more information, click here, call (805) 461-4919 or email bobcantu@cantucamps.com.

Camp Natoma

This is a popular week-long overnight summer camp in the hills outside of Paso Robles with seven sessions available from June 20 to Aug. 7 for students leaving first grade through leaving ninth grade. Campers gain self-confidence, become positive team-players, expand their imagination, and develop a relationship with the natural world. For more information, click here or call (805) 709-2569.

College for Kids Summer at Cuesta College

Students entering fifth through ninth grades can take advantage of three sessions of College for Kids at Cuesta College’s campus in San Luis Obispo. Classes run Monday through Thursday. Sessions will be held June 13 to July 21. They include a wide variety of courses in science, computers, arts and crafts, sports and hands-on activities. For more details click here or call (805) 546-3132.

Playtime Discoveries Summer Camps

Playtime Discoveries is offering multiple summer camps for children at its location at 7600 Morro Road in Atascadero. The programs run from June 13 to Aug. 18 for children 5 to 11. The camp topics include art, science, animals, Legos, and more. For more details, click here or call (805) 462-0303.

YMCA camps at Centennial Park

SLO County YMCA is offering multiple camps for kids at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. They are offering a Leadership Development Program and a Summer Discovery camp. Campers will explore personal interests through the weekly themed camps, with fun activities for grades K-6 to make new friends and memories. Healthy snacks are provided daily, with HEPA (Healthy Eating and Physical Activity) Education. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center offers continuous sessions of creative programs that allow students to find their voices, connect and express themselves through the opportunity to try many artforms. Classes are inclusive, open to all students who wish to apply, and best of all, free. Students can now take up to 2 free classes. Visit (pryaf.org/enrollment) for information, class schedule and to create a parent portal, the next session will open for registration May 14.

Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of San Luis Obispo County operated two clubs in Paso Robles – Tom Maas (kindergarten – 5th grade) and Flamson (6th-12th grade). They will be open during summer months for day camp from June 20 to Aug. 12. The cost is $50 per week per child. To sign up, parents should go to centralcoastkids.org, click the join tab, then new registration. They also have Clubs in Shandon, Atascadero, and Creston. The daycamp offers art, education, sports, and other fun programs for kids during the summer. For more information, parents can call the Boys and Girls Club front desk at (805) 257-3088.

City of Paso Robles Recreation

The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Department offers a variety of lessons and camps for children in the summer months. An interactive summer activity guide featuring summer classes and camps for children and teens offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services will be posted at prcity.com/recreation on Friday, May 6. To view the swim lesson flyer and other aquatic activities planned for Centennial and Municipal pools this summer, visit prcity.com/aquatics. Online registration for all summer swim lessons will begin on Monday, May 9 at prcity.com/recreationonline.

The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. The series includes local places and things to do that our writers and editors personally recommend. If you would like to suggest a local kids’ summer camp for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, please comment in the section below, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

