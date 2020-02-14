Best tours to take in Paso Robles

Fun Paso Robles tours

–Are you searching for the best tours in Paso Robles? Well, look no further because the staff at the Paso Robles Daily News has compiled a list of some of the best tour companies in Paso Robles. Check out our list of favorites below:

Eberle Winery Cave Tours

Eberle Winery offers both free wine tasting and free tours of its extensive underground caves. Especially during the hot summer months, the Eberle Wine Cave tour is a wonderful way to stay cool and learn about wine at the same time. Complimentary tastings and public tours of the Eberle Caves are offered daily, every half hour from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information visit https://www.eberlewinery.com/visit-us/ or call (805) 238-9607.

Estrella Warbirds Museum Tour

The Estrella Warbirds Museum has numerous facilities and hangars on over 20 acres of land that house a vast collection of military aviation artifacts, aircraft, and memorabilia. We are home to the incredible Woodland Auto Display. Their mission statement reads, “We are dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, military vehicles, memorabilia, and to those who flew and worked on military aircraft. Our approach, however, is not to glorify conflict but rather to make a future generation aware of the fact our way of life does not come without sacrifice.” They are open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For admission pricing, click here. Group tours available.

Uncorked Wine Tours

Uncorked Wine Tours is a great solution for a great wine tasting experience in Paso Robles Wine Country or San Luis Obispo’s Edna Valley. A knowledgeable and friendly local wine tour guide will allow you to sit back, relax and enjoy the ride and the wines. They have four vehicle options all with comfy captain chair seating and large windows. Parties from one to 14 are easily accommodated in their fleet of modern vans. Call (805) 459-4500 to book or click on their Paso Robles wine tour reservation link.

Central Coast Food Tours

Central Coast Food Tours, which operates out of Atascadero, provides tours of the North County including wine tours, food tours, and adventure tours! Adventure tours usually begin as “custom tours” that are designed for a special guest. Check out their Sip and Sail tour or their Sip and Zip. To book a tour visit their website, or call 1-844-337-1686.

Paradise Limousine Wine Tours

Local expert guide Paul Eitel will take you on a tour of Paso Robles wine country, and show you all the top places to taste, enjoy views and really immerse yourself in the Central Coast lifestyle. Eitel has 20 years of experience offer memorable tours of vineyards and tasting rooms to travelers and visitors. To book a Paso Robles wine tasting limo tour visit https://paradiselimousineco.com/ or call (805) 610-2724.

Destination Drivers

Looking for a designated driver? Destination Drivers has the solution. They will drive your car and take you on a wine tasting tour of the Paso Robles or Santa Barbara wine regions, as well as Napa and beyond. For more information call (833) 868-7733. Prices start at $35 per hour.

Wine Wrangler

The Wine Wrangler was rated best in business in Conde Nast Traveler, top 10 Wine Tours in Travel and Leisure, quoted in USA Today, The Tribune, and highly rated each year by TripAdvisor, Yelp, Get Your Guide, as well as many others. They offer half and full-day adventures, and even a special tour of Hearst Castle. The Wine Wrangler is based out of Templeton. To book, call (805) 238-5700.

See more fun things to do

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends tours in Paso Robles that our writers and editors recommend. What are your favorite tours in Paso Robles? If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, email scott@accesspublishing.com, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!