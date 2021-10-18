Paso Robles News|Monday, October 18, 2021
Best Western Plus Black Oak recognized with national brand award 

Posted: 5:15 am, October 18, 2021 by News Staff

Best Western Plus Black Oak photo via hotels.com

–The Best Western Plus Black Oak hotel in Paso Robles was recognized with the brand’s highest honor, the M.K. Guertin Award at Best Western Hotels and Resorts’ 2021 North American Convention held recently in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award was presented at an awards ceremony in front of Best Western’s North American hoteliers, corporate staff and senior leadership team.

The esteemed M.K. Guertin Award is held in high regard as hotels that receive this award, “best represent the vision of Best Western’s founder and demonstrate exceptional levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand.” The hotels must also meet other brand standards and membership requirements to qualify for this award.

The Best Western Plus Black Oak is one of only 69 hotels out of approximately 2,100 properties in North America to receive this award.

“It is my distinct pleasure to congratulate the Best Western Plus Black Oak on receiving our brand’s prestigious M.K. Guertin Award,” said Ishwar Naran, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Named after our founder, this award holds great meaning and recognizes the top-performing hotels in our company across areas such as quality assurance, customer service, guest satisfaction and commitment to the brand. The Best Western Plus Black Oak has shown an unwavering dedication to excellence – even during one of the most challenging times for our industry – and we are proud to have them as an outstanding member of the Best Western family.”

